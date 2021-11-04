The timber laminating adhesives market size was USD 650 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Timber Laminating Adhesives Market by Resin type, Application, End-use And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179274/?utm_source=GNW





Floor beams is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2021 and 2026.The use of wooden floor beams has increased due to the rise in new construction and renovation activities across the world.



In addition to this, the rising trend in eco-friendly homes is driving the market.Floor beams have a high demand in modern houses as they provide higher load carrying capacity, safety, and strength to the design while reducing the weight of the structure compared to concrete and steel.



The use of timber laminating adhesives instead of fasteners during construction not only provides strength but also reduces the cost, time consumed, and weight of the structure significantly.



Polyurethane is the fastest-growing resin segment of the timber laminating adhesives market.



Polyurethane is the fastest-growing resin segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026.

One-component systems have been introduced for use for structural glulam and CLT.The use of adhesives has been increasing due to the constraints in lumber supplies, initiating the gluing of sub-flooring to the joists.



The shortage of longer sizes of wood has led to the development of various engineered wood-laminated glued trusses for floor joints.

The bond reaches the required strength within a few hours and hardens in a few days.During the reaction of the active isocyanate groups present in the adhesive with the moisture in the wood, CO2 is formed, which may cause some foaming.



The cured bonds are more or less resistant to humidity and water.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for timber laminating adhesives during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for timber laminating adhesives during the forecast period.APAC is the hub of foreign investment and booming industrial sectors due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of lands.



The rising population of the region, along with high disposable income and new opportunities in construction are driving the market.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 27%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 1 – 46%

• By Designation: D Level – 18%, C Level – 36%, and Others – 46%

• By Region: APAC – 18%, North America – 37%, Europe – 36%, South America and Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key market players are Henkel AG (Germany), 3M Company(U.S), Arkema (Bostik), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), , Sika AG (Switzerland). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch, partnership & agreement to grow in the market. Merger & acquisition was the key strategy adopted by the major players between 2017 and 2021. These strategy strengthened their market position and increased their presence in emerging economies.



Research Coverage:

The timber laminating adhesives market has been segmented based on resin type (MF, PRF, PU, EPI), end-use (Residential, Non-residential), application (Floor Beams, Roof Beams, Window & Door Headers, Trusses & Supporting Columns), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on timber laminating adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for timber laminating adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179274/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________