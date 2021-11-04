Blucora Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Total revenue for the quarter was $174.2 million

GAAP Net Loss of $27.8 million, or $(0.57) per diluted share

Non-GAAP Net Loss of $12.8 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share

Total client assets ended the quarter up 14% year-over-year to $86.6 billion, with $39.8 billion, or 45.9% in advisory assets

Advisory assets increased 23% year-over-year, including approximately $5.4 billion in Avantax Planning Partners (“APP”) assets

Preliminary outlook for the tax software segment projects revenue growth of between 14% and 18% from the mid-point of our 2021 full-year guidance. Preliminary outlook for operating income for full year 2022 of between $98 million and $106 million, which would be an all-time high

In late August, we completed the acquisition of Headquarters Advisory Group, LLC and on November 2nd, we announced the completed acquisition of Warner Finance, both were existing FPs, which continues to expand the nationwide footprint of Avantax’s in-house RIA



“We believe that continued execution of our strategy will drive long-term sustainable growth within both of our segments. It’s great to see the progress that our team is making in delivering ongoing improvements in the experiences for our Financial Professionals and customers” commented Chris Walters, Blucora’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walters continued, “Our progress is highlighted by the strong 2022 tax software segment outlook that we’ve shared today.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q3 2021

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 169.1 $ 135.9 24 % Tax Software 5.0 39.4 (87 ) % Total Revenue $ 174.2 $ 175.4 (1 ) % Segment Operating Income (Loss) Wealth Management $ 19.6 $ 17.5 12 % Tax Software (13.9 ) 16.2 (185 ) % Total Segment Operating Income $ 5.7 $ 33.7 (83 ) % Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $ (6.5 ) $ (6.7 ) 3 % GAAP: Operating Income (Loss) $ (20.3 ) $ 1.0 (2,102 ) % Net Loss $ (27.8 ) $ (26.2 ) (6 ) % Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (0.57 ) $ (0.55 ) (4 ) % Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.8 ) $ 27.0 (103 ) % Net Income (Loss) $ (12.8 ) $ 15.1 (185 ) % Net Income (Loss) per Share - diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.31 (184 ) %

_________________________

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.





Full Year 2021 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Prior Outlook Current Outlook Wealth Management Revenue $631.5 - $649.5 $645.0 - $650.0 Tax Software Revenue $223.5 - $226.5 $225.5 - $226.5 Total Revenue $855.0 - $876.0 $870.5 - $876.5 Wealth Management Segment Operating Income $79.0 - $83.5 $81.0 - $83.0 Tax Software Segment Operating Income $80.0 - $82.0 $80.5 - $81.5 Unallocated Corporate-Level General and Administrative Expenses $27.5 - $26.5 $26.0 - $25.5 GAAP: Net Income (loss) ($8.5) - $1.0 ($4.5) - ($0.0) Net Income (loss) per diluted share ($0.17) - $0.02 ($0.09) - ($0.00) Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $131.5 - $139.0 $135.5 - $139.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) (1) $76.0 - $84.5 $82.0 - $86.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) per diluted share (1) $1.52 - $1.70 $1.65 - $1.73

____________________________

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.



Preliminary 2022 Tax Software Outlook

As we have continued to analyze the data from our new marketing efforts and from our new product and service offerings, we are confident in providing our preliminary outlook for 2022. At this time, we are providing our preliminary 2022 outlook for the Tax Software segment to provide revenue growth of between 14% and 18% from the mid-point of our full year 2021 guidance and segment operating income of between $98 and $106 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss third quarter results, its outlook for full year 2021, and other business matters. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com prior to the call. The supplemental financial information has also been furnished with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $87 billion in total client assets as of September 30, 2021 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer users and approximately 24,500 professional users in 2021. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Wealth management services revenue $ 169,135 $ 135,932 $ 486,021 $ 396,805 Tax software services revenue 5,039 39,421 220,848 202,990 Total revenue 174,174 175,353 706,869 599,795 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth management services cost of revenue 120,641 96,122 343,174 282,332 Tax software services cost of revenue 2,323 2,692 12,330 9,759 Total cost of revenue 122,964 98,814 355,504 292,091 Engineering and technology 7,874 6,007 22,233 21,899 Sales and marketing 28,399 31,018 140,809 150,785 General and administrative 23,102 18,605 71,619 63,533 Acquisition and integration 2,241 10,276 28,513 18,782 Depreciation 2,867 1,874 8,371 5,345 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 7,009 7,746 21,247 22,167 Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Total operating expenses 194,456 174,340 648,296 845,227 Operating income (loss) (20,282 ) 1,013 58,573 (245,432 ) Other loss, net (1) (8,295 ) (11,963 ) (24,202 ) (23,386 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (28,577 ) (10,950 ) 34,371 (268,818 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 774 (15,256 ) (2,920 ) (23,237 ) Net income (loss) $ (27,803 ) $ (26,206 ) $ 31,451 $ (292,055 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.57 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.65 $ (6.09 ) Diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.64 $ (6.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,707 48,039 48,492 47,936 Diluted 48,707 48,039 49,373 47,936

_________________________

(1) Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands):





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest expense $ 7,304 $ 7,254 $ 21,789 $ 17,410 Amortization of debt issuance costs 388 362 1,128 1,006 Accretion of debt discounts 290 276 851 414 Total interest expense 7,982 7,892 23,768 18,830 Interest income — (2 ) (2 ) (27 ) Gain on the sale of a business — (349 ) — (349 ) Non-capitalized debt issuance expenses — 3,687 — 3,687 Other 313 735 436 1,245 Other loss, net $ 8,295 $ 11,963 $ 24,202 $ 23,386

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2021

(unaudited) December 31,

2020

(audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,926 $ 150,125 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 536 637 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 17,886 12,736 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 25,003 26,132 Other receivables 468 717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 11,119 10,321 Total current assets 239,938 200,668 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 68,950 58,500 Right-of-use assets, net 20,818 23,455 Goodwill 454,821 454,821 Other intangible assets, net 304,435 322,179 Other long-term assets 14,519 4,569 Total long-term assets 863,543 863,524 Total assets $ 1,103,481 $ 1,064,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,932 $ 9,290 Commissions and advisory fees payable 18,297 19,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,375 56,419 Deferred revenue—current 5,469 12,298 Lease liabilities—current 4,429 2,304 Current portion of long-term debt 1,790 1,784 Total current liabilities 114,292 101,116 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 552,987 552,553 Deferred tax liability, net 29,502 30,663 Deferred revenue—long-term 5,553 6,247 Lease liabilities—long-term 34,020 36,404 Other long-term liabilities 7,992 24,919 Total long-term liabilities 630,054 650,786 Total liabilities 744,346 751,902 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 authorized shares; 50,025 shares issued and 48,719 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021; 49,483 shares issued and 48,177 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,613,624 1,598,230 Accumulated deficit (1,226,095 ) (1,257,546 ) Treasury stock, at cost—1,306 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (28,399 ) (28,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 359,135 312,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,103,481 $ 1,064,192

Blucora, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 31,451 $ (292,055 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation 15,499 7,220 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 32,498 29,619 Impairment of goodwill — 270,625 Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 2,694 8,335 Deferred income taxes (1,161 ) 23,199 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,128 1,006 Accretion of debt discounts 851 414 Gain on sale of a business — (349 ) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 19,500 (1,000 ) Accretion of lease liability 731 1,413 Other 1,371 984 Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,008 ) 12,267 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 1,129 (1,480 ) Other receivables 249 (2,909 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (798 ) 2,555 Other long-term assets (10,898 ) 2,763 Accounts payable (358 ) (7,018 ) Commissions and advisory fees payable (500 ) (3,012 ) Lease liabilities (1,047 ) (3,568 ) Deferred revenue (7,523 ) (8,582 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (5,417 ) (5,113 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,391 35,314 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (21,624 ) (28,711 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (102,425 ) Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,823 ) — Proceeds from sale of a business — 349 Net cash used by investing activities (25,447 ) (130,787 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs and debt discounts (502 ) 226,278 Payments on credit facilities (1,359 ) (66,078 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 535 25 Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 1,845 1,201 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (1,613 ) (1,034 ) Acquisition-related contingent consideration payments (13,150 ) — Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (14,244 ) 160,392 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 34,700 64,919 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 150,762 86,450 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 185,462 $ 151,369

Blucora, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Wealth Management (1) $ 169,135 $ 135,932 $ 486,021 $ 396,805 Tax Software (1) 5,039 39,421 220,848 202,990 Total revenue $ 174,174 $ 175,353 $ 706,869 $ 599,795 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management $ 19,564 $ 17,498 $ 60,356 $ 51,827 Tax Software (13,864 ) 16,234 100,472 60,646 Corporate-level activity (2) (25,982 ) (32,719 ) (102,255 ) (357,905 ) Total operating income (loss) (20,282 ) 1,013 58,573 (245,432 ) Other loss, net (8,295 ) (11,963 ) (24,202 ) (23,386 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (28,577 ) (10,950 ) 34,371 (268,818 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 774 (15,256 ) (2,920 ) (23,237 ) Net income (loss) $ (27,803 ) $ (26,206 ) $ 31,451 $ (292,055 )

_________________________

(1) Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Wealth Management: Advisory revenue $ 103,540 $ 82,612 $ 291,167 $ 227,672 Commission revenue 52,961 44,921 157,197 135,337 Asset-based revenue 5,659 4,351 16,514 18,911 Transaction and fee revenue 6,975 4,048 21,143 14,885 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 169,135 $ 135,932 $ 486,021 $ 396,805 Tax Software: Consumer revenue $ 4,479 $ 38,482 $ 203,891 $ 186,724 Professional revenue 560 939 16,957 16,266 Total Tax Software revenue $ 5,039 $ 39,421 $ 220,848 $ 202,990

(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unallocated corporate-level general and administrative expenses $ 6,499 $ 6,745 $ 18,452 $ 19,571 Stock-based compensation 4,729 4,517 15,499 7,220 Acquisition and integration costs 2,241 10,276 28,513 18,782 Depreciation 3,906 2,620 11,251 7,452 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,009 7,746 21,247 22,167 Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 405 — 10,225 Headquarters relocation costs — 410 — 1,863 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 1,598 — 7,293 — Total corporate-level activity $ 25,982 $ 32,719 $ 102,255 $ 357,905

Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ (27,803 ) $ (26,206 ) $ 31,451 $ (292,055 ) Stock-based compensation 4,729 4,517 15,499 7,220 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,915 10,366 32,498 29,619 Other loss, net 8,295 11,963 24,202 23,386 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 541 11,276 9,013 19,782 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 1,700 (1,000 ) 19,500 (1,000 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 405 — 10,225 Headquarters relocation costs — 410 — 1,863 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 1,598 — 7,293 — Income tax (benefit) expense (774 ) 15,256 2,920 23,237 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (799 ) $ 26,987 $ 142,376 $ 92,902

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share Reconciliation (1)

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2) $ (27,803 ) $ (26,206 ) $ 31,451 $ (292,055 ) Stock-based compensation 4,729 4,517 15,499 7,220 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,009 7,746 21,247 22,167 Gain on the sale of a business — (349 ) — (349 ) Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 541 11,276 9,013 19,782 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 1,700 (1,000 ) 19,500 (1,000 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — 270,625 Executive transition costs — 405 — 10,225 Headquarters relocation costs — 410 — 1,863 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 1,598 — 7,293 — Non-capitalized debt issuance expenses — 3,687 — 3,687 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (331 ) (418 ) (1,523 ) (1,413 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (197 ) 14,987 (1,160 ) 22,327 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (12,754 ) $ 15,055 $ 101,320 $ 63,079 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (2) (3) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.54 ) $ 0.64 $ (6.06 ) Stock-based compensation 0.10 0.09 0.31 0.15 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.16 0.43 0.46 Gain on the sale of a business — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.01 0.23 0.18 0.41 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.39 (0.02 ) Impairment of goodwill — — — 5.62 Executive transition costs — 0.01 — 0.21 Headquarters relocation costs — 0.01 — 0.04 Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 0.04 — 0.15 — Non-capitalized debt issuance expenses — 0.08 — 0.08 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense — 0.31 (0.02 ) 0.46 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.31 $ 2.05 $ 1.31 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 48,707 48,203 49,373 48,184

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2021 Low High Net income (loss) $ (4,500 ) $ — Stock-based compensation 20,700 20,500 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 44,200 44,100 Other loss, net 32,600 32,200 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 40,500 40,300 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,000 1,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,500 $ 139,000

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2021 Low High Net income (loss) $ (4,500 ) $ — Stock-based compensation 20,700 20,500 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,300 28,300 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 40,500 40,300 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (1,000 ) (1,100 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 82,000 $ 86,000 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (3) $ (0.09 ) $ — Stock-based compensation 0.42 0.41 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.57 0.58 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 0.81 0.81 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 1.65 $ 1.73 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 49,670 49,570

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Prior Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2021 Low High Net income (loss) $ (8,500 ) $ 1,000 Stock-based compensation 21,700 21,300 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 46,100 45,600 Other loss, net 32,600 31,900 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 38,100 37,400 Income tax expense 1,500 1,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 131,500 $ 139,000

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation for Prior Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Ranges for the year ending December 31, 2021 Low High Net income (loss) $ (8,500 ) $ 1,000 Stock-based compensation 21,700 21,300 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,300 28,200 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 38,100 37,400 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (2,200 ) (2,000 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (1,400 ) (1,400 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 76,000 $ 84,500 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) (3) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.02 Stock-based compensation 0.43 0.43 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.57 0.57 Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs (4) 0.76 0.75 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-cash income tax benefit (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 1.52 $ 1.70 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 50,000 49,800

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other loss, net, acquisition and integration costs, impairment of goodwill, executive transition costs, headquarters relocation costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, and income tax expense. Other loss, net primarily consists of interest expense, net and non-capitalized debt issuance expenses. Acquisition and integration costs primarily relate to the HKFS Acquisition and 1st Global Acquisition. Impairment of goodwill relates to the impairment of our Wealth Management reporting unit goodwill in the first quarter of 2020. Executive transition costs relate to the departure of certain Company executives in the first quarter of 2020. Headquarters relocation costs relate to the process of moving from our Dallas and Irving offices to our new headquarters.



We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain on the sale of a business, acquisition and integration costs, impairment of goodwill, executive transition costs, headquarters relocation costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, non-capitalized debt issuance expenses, the related cash tax impact of those adjustments, and non-cash income tax (benefit) expense. We exclude the non-cash portion of income tax expense because of our ability to offset a substantial portion of our cash tax liabilities by using deferred tax assets, which primarily consist of U.S. federal net operating losses. The majority of these net operating losses will be utilized or expire between 2021 and 2024. Gain on the sale of a business relates to the disposition of SimpleTax in 2019 and the subsequent working capital adjustment in the third quarter of 2020. Non-capitalized debt issuance expense relates to the expense recognized as a result of the Term Loan increase in the third quarter of 2020.

We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provide meaningful supplemental information to management, investors, and analysts regarding our performance and the valuation of our business by excluding items in the statement of operations that we do not consider part of our ongoing operations or have not been, or are not expected to be, settled in cash. Additionally, we believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are common measures used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and the valuation of our business. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share should be evaluated in light of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differently, and, therefore, our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As presented in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited).

(3) Any difference in the “per diluted share” amounts between this table and the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is due to using different weighted average shares outstanding in the event that there is GAAP net loss but non-GAAP net income and vice versa.

(4) The breakout of components cannot be determined on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.





