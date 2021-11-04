KVH Industries Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 today. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed at investors.kvh.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues increased by 5% in the third quarter of 2021 to $43.0 million from $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.





Revenues for AgilePlans, our Connectivity as a Service program for the commercial maritime sector, were up more than 54% compared to the third quarter of 2020. AgilePlans now represent 47% of our mini-VSAT Broadband subscriber base.





Our mini-VSAT Broadband airtime revenue increased $2.9 million, to $24.6 million, or 13%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven primarily by a 12% increase in active subscribers. Unit shipments were up 53% compared to the third quarter of 2020.





Inertial navigation product sales, which were impacted by supply chain issues, were down $1.0 million, or 11%, to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.





Net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net income in the third quarter of 2021 reflects other income of $7.0 million resulting from the forgiveness of all principal and interest for the loan we received in May 2020 under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.





Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.06 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.



Commenting on the quarter, Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chief executive officer, said, “KVH recorded another strong quarter, reflecting our success in implementing our strategic priorities. Our VSAT product line set a record for units shipped in the third quarter of any year, driven largely by new AgilePlans subscriptions and our successful TracPhone V30 launch. Airtime revenue, a function of prior shipments, continued to grow at double-digit rates over last year, and gross margin remained stable as we added network capacity for our expanding mini-VSAT Broadband HTS subscriber base. On the cost side, we are working hard to transition the remaining of our legacy VSAT airtime subscribers to our HTS network as we prepare to exit our legacy network by year-end. This transition to an all-HTS network is important for maintaining the growth rate of our mini-VSAT Broadband service sales in 2022. In the inertial navigation segment, we are very excited about some recent design wins in the autonomous trucking market with our photonic chip-based IMUs. Hardware shipments in the quarter were impacted by supply chain issues which pushed some booked orders into Q4.”

“With respect to our outlook for the full year, we maintain our view that our full year revenues will increase by high single digits over 2020 revenue, and that our adjusted EBITDA will grow at a faster rate than revenue for the full year.”

The company operates in two segments, mobile connectivity and inertial navigation. In the third quarter of 2021, net sales for the mobile connectivity segment increased by $3.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. mini-VSAT Broadband airtime revenue increased by $2.9 million and content service sales increased by $0.3 million. This increase was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in mobile connectivity product sales. In the third quarter of 2021, net sales for our inertial navigation segment decreased by $1.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 partially due to supply chain issues. Inertial navigation sales decreased primarily due to a $0.6 million decrease in TACNAV product sales, a $0.5 million decrease in FOG and OEM product sales and a $0.2 million decrease in contracted engineering revenue.

Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Results Revenue $ 43.0 $ 41.1 $ 128.6 $ 114.6 Net income (loss) $ 4.0 $ (0.5 ) $ (5.7 ) $ (10.3 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.58 ) Non-GAAP Results Net (loss) income $ (0.9 ) $ 1.1 $ (2.7 ) $ (4.8 ) Net (loss) income per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.27 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.5 $ 3.4 $ 4.1 $ (0.3 )

For more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue was $43.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 5% compared to $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Product revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $15.2 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the prior year quarter due to a $1.0 million decrease in inertial navigation product sales and a $0.4 million decrease in mobile connectivity product sales. Inertial navigation product sales decreased primarily as a result of a $0.6 million decrease in TACNAV product sales and a $0.5 million decrease in FOG and OEM product sales. The decrease in mobile connectivity product sales was primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in TracPhone product sales. The decrease in TracPhone product sales was due to product mix, as the sales of high-end 1-meter antennas declined while sales of 37 cm antennas more than doubled.

Service revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $27.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in mobile connectivity service sales, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in inertial navigation service sales. Mobile connectivity service sales increased primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in our mini-VSAT Broadband service sales, which resulted in part from a 12% increase in active subscribers, primarily as a result of AgilePlans. Inertial navigation service sales decreased primarily due to lower contract engineering service revenue.

Our operating expenses increased $2.1 million to $18.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase resulted primarily from a $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits (primarily due to restoration of COVID-19 salary cuts), a $0.6 million decrease in funded engineering expenses, a $0.4 million increase in professional fees and a $0.2 million increase in bad debt expense, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in warranty expense.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Financial Summary

Revenue was $128.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 12% compared to $114.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Product revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $50.9 million, an increase of 17% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to an increase of $6.0 million in inertial navigation product sales and an increase in mobile connectivity product sales of $1.3 million. The increase in inertial navigation product sales was primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in TACNAV product sales and a $1.9 million increase in FOG and OEM product sales. The increase in mobile connectivity product sales was due to a $1.3 million increase in marine mobile connectivity product sales, which was primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in TracVision product sales.

Service revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $77.7 million, an increase of 10% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to an increase in mobile connectivity service sales of $7.9 million, partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in inertial navigation service sales. The increase in mobile connectivity service sales was primarily due to a $8.0 million increase in our mini-VSAT Broadband service sales, which resulted in part from a 12% increase in active subscribers, primarily as a result of AgilePlans. Partially offsetting this increase was a $0.3 million decrease in content service sales. The decrease in inertial navigation service sales was due to a decrease in our contract engineering service revenue.

Our operating expenses increased $6.7 million to $58.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $52.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increase resulted primarily from a $4.0 million increase in professional fees, primarily relating to a stockholder’s nomination of a competing slate of directors at our annual meeting of stockholders, a $2.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits (primarily due to restoration of COVID-19 salary cuts), and a $1.5 million decrease in funded engineering expenses, partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in warranty expense.

Please review the corresponding press releases for more details regarding these developments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release provides non-GAAP financial information, which may include constant-currency revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, as a supplement to our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results to assess operational performance. Constant-currency revenue is calculated on the basis of local currency results, using foreign currency exchange rates applicable to the earlier comparative period, and management believes that presenting information on a constant-currency basis helps management and investors to isolate the impact of changes in those rates from other factors. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. Management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of our historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results, and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Some limitations of non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP diluted EPS, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, include the following:

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS exclude, as applicable, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charge, intangible asset impairment charge, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, variable inventory reserves, other variable costs, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, income from loan forgiveness, the tax effect of the foregoing and certain discrete tax charges, including changes in our valuation allowance and other tax adjustments.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable, interest income, net, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charge, intangible asset impairment charge, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, variable inventory reserves, other variable costs and foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, and income from loan forgiveness.



Other companies, including companies in KVH’s industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which will reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease our reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial goals for future periods, the success of our new initiatives, our investment plans, our migration of legacy customers to our HTS network, our development goals, our anticipated revenue and earnings, and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue, competitive positioning, profitability, and product orders. Actual results could differ materially from the results projected in or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as governmental, business and other responses thereto and any resulting economic slowdown, on our revenues, results of operations and financial condition, which could continue to be material (particularly for our media and other travel-related businesses); challenges or delays in the transition of customers from our legacy network to our HTS network, which could result in a material loss of revenue; the reluctance or refusal of remaining legacy network customers to migrate to our HTS network; unanticipated changes or disruptions in our markets; increased competition, including as a result of industry consolidation and from companies offering networks with greater communication security options; technological breakthroughs by competitors; changes in customer priorities or preferences; potential customer terminations; unanticipated liabilities; the potential that competitors will design around or invalidate our intellectual property rights; a history and expectation of continuing losses as we increase investments in various initiatives; continued fluctuations in quarterly results; the uncertain duration of the initial adverse impact on our overall revenues of our AgilePlans and KVH Watch, under which we recognize no revenue for product sales, either at the time of shipment or over the contract term; potential delays in the development of a market for our IoT services; the need to develop an ecosystem of applications for our new IoT services; higher costs arising from the HTS network; costs arising from the termination of our legacy network and the migration of legacy customers to the HTS network; the uncertain impact of federal budget deficits, Congressional deadlock and the change in administration; the uncertain impact of changes in trade policy, including actual and potential new or higher tariffs and trade barriers, as well as trade wars with other countries; unanticipated obstacles in our photonic chip and other product and service development, cost engineering and manufacturing efforts; delays in anticipated orders for our products and services, including significant orders for TACNAV products, or the potential failure of such orders to occur; adverse impacts of currency fluctuations; our ability to successfully commercialize our new initiatives without unanticipated additional expenses or delays; potential reduced sales to companies in or dependent upon the turbulent oil and gas industry; continued substantial fluctuations in military sales, including to foreign customers; the unpredictability of defense budget priorities as well as the order timing, purchasing schedules, and priorities for defense products, including possible order cancellations; the uncertain impact of potential budget cuts by government customers; the impact of extended economic weakness on the sale and use of marine vessels and recreational vehicles; the potential inability to increase or maintain our market share in the market for airtime services; the need to increase sales of the TracPhone V-HTS series products and related services to maintain and improve airtime gross margins; the need for, or delays in, qualification of products to customer or regulatory standards; potential declines or changes in customer demand, due to economic, weather-related, seasonal, and other factors, particularly with respect to the TracPhone V-HTS series, including with respect to new pricing models; increased price and service competition in the mobile connectivity market; exposure for potential intellectual property infringement; changes in tax and accounting requirements or assessments; and export restrictions, delays in procuring export licenses, and other international risks. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021. Copies are available through our Investor Relations department and website, investors.kvh.com. We do not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracVision, TracPhone, TACNAV, KVH Watch, mini-VSAT Broadband, and AgilePlans. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales: Product $ 15,239 $ 16,650 $ 50,940 $ 43,693 Service 27,745 24,462 77,699 70,913 Net sales 42,984 41,112 128,639 114,606 Costs and expenses: Costs of product sales 10,945 10,422 34,059 29,612 Costs of service sales 16,838 14,875 48,385 44,448 Research and development 4,335 3,548 13,407 11,701 Sales, marketing and support 7,429 6,931 22,912 22,426 General and administrative 6,666 5,839 22,514 18,006 Total costs and expenses 46,213 41,615 141,277 126,193 Loss from operations (3,229 ) (503 ) (12,638 ) (11,587 ) Interest income 218 229 673 759 Interest expense 20 2 52 9 Other income (expense), net 7,065 (370 ) 6,275 971 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 4,034 (646 ) (5,742 ) (9,866 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16 (109 ) (59 ) 437 Net income (loss) $ 4,018 $ (537 ) $ (5,683 ) $ (10,303 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,341 17,723 18,152 17,634 Diluted 18,566 17,723 18,152 17,634

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 27,026 $ 37,719 Accounts receivable, net 31,955 33,687 Inventories, net 24,639 24,674 Other current assets and contract assets 5,907 4,980 Total current assets 89,527 101,060 Property and equipment, net 59,964 56,273 Goodwill 6,562 6,592 Intangible assets, net 1,462 2,254 Right of use assets 3,609 6,893 Other non-current assets and contract assets 9,228 10,446 Non-current deferred income taxes 35 73 Total assets $ 170,387 $ 183,591 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 25,854 $ 27,525 Contract liabilities 4,128 4,445 Current portion of long-term debt — 4,992 Current operating lease liability 2,012 3,826 Total current liabilities 31,994 40,788 Other long-term liabilities 96 674 Long-term operating lease liability 1,700 3,204 Long-term contract liabilities 4,252 4,688 Non-current deferred tax liability 375 418 Long-term debt, excluding current portion — 1,935 Stockholders’ equity 131,970 131,884 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 170,387 $ 183,591

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS)

TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 4,018 $ (537 ) $ (5,683 ) $ (10,303 ) Amortization of intangibles 277 251 833 740 Stock-based compensation expense 1,042 912 3,029 2,459 Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees — — 3,585 201 PPP loan forgiveness (6,979 ) — (6,979 ) — Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss (197 ) 498 87 (659 ) Tax effect on the foregoing (258 ) (310 ) (1,588 ) (534 ) Change in valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (a) 1,182 313 4,029 3,287 Net (loss) income - Non-GAAP $ (915 ) $ 1,127 $ (2,687 ) $ (4,809 ) Net (loss) income per common share - Non-GAAP Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 18,341 17,723 18,152 17,634 Diluted 18,341 17,799 18,152 17,634

(a) Represents a change in the valuation allowance on current year United States net operating losses, research and development tax credits and uncertain tax position adjustments.





KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP

EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,018 $ (537 ) $ (5,683 ) $ (10,303 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16 (109 ) (59 ) 437 Interest income, net (198 ) (227 ) (621 ) (750 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,809 2,875 10,772 8,277 Non-GAAP EBITDA 7,645 2,002 4,409 (2,339 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,042 912 3,029 2,459 Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees — — 3,585 201 PPP loan forgiveness (6,979 ) — (6,979 ) — Foreign exchange transaction (gain) loss (197 ) 498 87 (659 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 1,511 $ 3,412 $ 4,131 $ (338 )

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(in millions except for percentages, unaudited)

Segment Net Sales Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mobile connectivity sales Product $ 6.9 $ 7.2 $ 21.8 $ 20.5 Service 27.5 24.2 76.9 69.0 Net sales $ 34.4 $ 31.4 $ 98.7 $ 89.5 Inertial navigation sales Product $ 8.4 $ 9.4 $ 29.2 $ 23.2 Service 0.2 0.3 0.8 2.0 Net sales $ 8.6 $ 9.7 $ 30.0 $ 25.2





Operating Income (Loss) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mobile connectivity $ 1.5 $ 2.3 $ 1.7 $ 0.6 Inertial navigation 0.3 1.4 3.0 0.7 1.8 3.7 4.7 1.3 Unallocated (5.1 ) (4.2 ) (17.4 ) (12.9 ) Loss from operations $ (3.3 ) $ (0.5 ) $ (12.7 ) $ (11.6 )



