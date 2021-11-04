Teleflex Integrates Medical Education and Training with Explorer Surgical to Expand Urologists’ Access to Procedural Expertise

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has announced it is combining its leading industry clinical education with the digital platform of Explorer Surgical, a GHX company. This collaboration will provide Urologists expanded access to interactive training and remote learning opportunities for the Teleflex UroLift® System.



The Explorer Live cloud-based digital platform communicates critical information through an interactive digital playbook, enabling surgical teams to access customized information for specific team roles. The platform facilitates UroLift System trainer collaboration with Urology surgical teams during live procedures from anywhere in the country through remote video connectivity.

“Our clinical teams are able to reinforce the best practices and techniques for the UroLift System, and ultimately help clinicians become more proficient with the device so they can achieve better patient outcomes,” said Kevin Hardage, President and General Manager of Interventional Urology at Teleflex. “This innovative platform makes it easy for us to provide support where and when it is needed.”

“We have seen a tremendous response to Explorer Live from both our teams out in the field and the medical community they serve. And we are excited to offer physicians high quality remote learning opportunities that can increase BPH patient access to effective treatment with the UroLift System,” said Dale Zunke, Director of Clinical Affairs at Teleflex.

“We are pleased to support Teleflex in its commitment to achieving the best outcomes for patients,” said Jennifer Fried, general manager, Explorer Surgical, a GHX company. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase how useful the platform can be in the urology specialty and demonstrate the need for innovative workflow and case support tools.”

With Explorer Live, all the processes and workflows of the UroLift System procedure are accessible before a surgical team performs any procedure. Through the platform, surgeons can:

Access images, PDFs, and videos about the UroLift System, surgical techniques, and a step-by-step workflow for each team member. The digital playbook is customized to the clinical team's role, procedure type, and surgeon preferences.

Broadcast in real-time to provide clinical education, remote collaboration, or demonstrations.

Capture robust video and procedural data to be used by the surgeon or in partnership with a medical device company for performance tracking, identifying opportunities to reduce variability, post-market feedback and analysis, and future product development.



The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It can result in rapid relief and recovery for men living with symptoms of an enlarged prostate,1 and provides an alternative therapy with a risk profile better than reported for surgical procedures such as TURP.2 The UroLift permanent implants are delivered during an outpatient procedure and relieve prostate obstruction without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue.

For more information on UroLift, visit urolift.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive, and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift® System, a minimally invasive, permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving sexual function. *1,3,4 Learn more at urolift.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

About Explorer Surgical

Explorer Surgical is dedicated to relentlessly innovating and developing scalable digital technologies to put best practices in the hands of all procedural teams. As a leader in creating state-of-the-art solutions, our cutting-edge, cloud-based, digital platform empowers medical device companies to disseminate procedural best practices and remotely connect with providers in real-time. Our goal is to demystify the black box of the operating room with an on-demand procedure playbook, real-time video collaboration and performance tracking tools to support medical device companies, accelerate product adoption, reinforce techniques, and support successful outcomes.

Founded in 2015, Explorer Surgical started as a research project at the University of Chicago Medical Center in the Department of Surgery by Jennifer Fried and Dr. Alex Langerman. Dr. Langerman is a speaker and author on surgical ethics, video and data recording in the operating room, operating room efficiency, and clinical care of head and neck cancer patients. Today, the company has a global reach and has several customers, including some of the world's top 10 largest medical device companies. The company was recently acquired by Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) and now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of GHX.

The company was recently acquired by Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) and now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of GHX.

