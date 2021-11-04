China Vocational Education and Training Market Report 2021, Featuring Offcn Education Technology Co. Ltd., China East Education Holdings Ltd., Shanghai XinNanyang Only Education & Technology Co. Ltd

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Vocational Education and Training Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID 19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the China vocational education and training market by value, by segment type, etc. The report provides a segment analysis of the vocational education and training market. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the vocational education and training market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall vocational education and training market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The China vocational education and training market is fragmented with many major market players operating within China and worldwide. The vocational educators provide various vocational courses catering different target group belonging to different sectors. The key players of the China vocational education and training market are Offcn Education Technology Co. Ltd., China East Education Holdings Ltd., Shanghai XinNanyang Only Education & Technology Co. Ltd and Jiangsu Chuanzhiboke Education Technology Co. Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the vocational industry witnessed a mixed impact on it. There was a sudden rise in the enrollment for vocational education, especially for the Upper Secondary Vocational School in China. This owed to the Chinese concern towards widening gaps in terms of demographic and education. Also fall in employment rate, falling income in China, shutting of schools and other factors attributed to the mixed response towards the industry.



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. China Market Analysis

4. Impact of COVID

4.1 COVID Impact on China Vocational Education and Training Industry

4.2 COVID Impact on Employment Rate

4.3 COVID Impact on Urban Units Income in China

4.4 COVID Impact on School Education

4.5 COVID Impact on Online Mode of Education

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 High Economic Growth

5.1.2 Prominent Skill Gap and Skilled-Labor Shortage

5.1.3 Growing Urbanization

5.1.4 Impact of Industry 4.0

5.1.5 Increasing Floating Funds to Improve Quality of Vocational Training

5.1.6 Adoption of "1+X" Model

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Prejudice against Vocational Training

5.2.2 Narrow Curriculum Design of Vocational Education

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 School- Enterprise Co-operation

5.3.2 Involvement of Human-Robot at Workplace

5.3.3 Integrated Model of "online + simulation based learning + offline"

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

Offcn Education Technology Co. Ltd.

China East Education Holdings Ltd.

Shanghai XinNanyang Only Education & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Chuanzhiboke Education Technology Co. Ltd.

