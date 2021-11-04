Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Power Report 2021/22" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's on-grid installed capacity will reach 70.4GW in 2025, but dispatchable supply of approximately 36GW may not be sufficient to meet a peak demand of 38GW, according to research carried out for the South Africa Power Report 2021/22.



Analysis of utility supply has shown that despite nominal installed capacity increasing by 8GW over the last decade, electricity available for generation has decreased by 7%.



South Africa Power Report 2021/22 shows that action is needed if load shedding is to end by the middle of this decade, but important steps have already been taken. The Risk Mitigation IPP programme is progressing, albeit with major hurdles facing the largest bidder; the government has announced new procurement for renewable and other power; while the lifting of the threshold at which projects require a generation licence from 1MW to 100MW could unlock around 5GW of new distributed generation.



The report assesses the causes and symptoms of the crisis from political power struggles, governance issues and the long list of policy documents that are supposed to guide the ESI's future direction - but where in many cases ambitions are unfulfilled - to the country's huge potential for renewable energy and the pressures of ensuring a 'just transition' away from coal.



The five-year supply and demand projection shows that dispatchable generation may be insufficient to meet peak demand by the middle of the decade. An improvement in the performance of Eskom's fleet, or a glut of new renewable generation, will be required if load shedding is to be avoided in the medium term. However, new rules on licensing could lead to a boom in the distributed generation market and the closing of the supply and demand gap.



Key features

Critical analysis of power market structure, procurement programmes and the governing policies and regulations.

Detailed demand and supply analysis - including an assessment of energy availability vs installed capacity and a detailed five-year outlook.

In-depth look at the C&I market.

Comprehensive information on in-development generation projects and profiles of key players in the sector.

Independent power generation forecasts based on the actual project development pipeline, with data drawn from the African Energy Live Data database of more than 6,700 power projects and plants.

Resource availability assessment - including coal, gas (domestic and imported), solar, wind and hydrogen potential.

Analysis of South Africa's T&D sector - extent of grid, reforms, plans plus interconnections and SAPP competitive market.

Examination of the political environment including profiles of leading ANC and opposition figures.Assessment of governance, including ongoing actions to tackle historic and systemic political corruption scandals.

An overview of the macroeconomic climate and outlook, including the impact of Covid-19, the country's 'junk' Sovereign rating status and its long road back to investment grade.



