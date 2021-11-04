Reminder: Two Day Virtual Data Integrity Course: FDA, WHO and EMA's Requirements - November 15th-16th, 2021

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final days to register for the "Data Integrity: FDA, WHO and EMA's Requirements" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this two day seminar is to explore and define the necessary elements in the development and implementation of a Data Integrity program and how to maintain Quality Systems that minimise these issues.

This seminar is designed to assist in assuring that your organisation is maintaining itself within cGMP compliance.

Case studies to include Warning Letters will be discussed to illustrate the wide array of issues that continue to arise and how to find them within your organisation and your vendors before the regulators find them for you.

This seminar represents a great opportunity for a team from your Corporation to attend and mutually benefit each other.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM EDT)

10.00 AM: Session Start

Overview of Data Integrity - The issues Background Purpose/Objective

Definitions Key definitions within the subject of Data Integrity Data Integrity Metadata Audit Trail Systems

Determination of the Key Regulatory Requirements to maintain Data Integrity GMP requirements of Data Integrity 21 CFR 210, 211, and 212 - an explanation of the most common CFR sections

The Most Prevalent 2015 Observations Associated with Data Integrity A Review of Nineteen Observations Why do they Repeat Year after Year

A Summary of Data Integrity Issues within: In-coming Materials Manufacturing Laboratory Training Finished Products Documentation Product Release



DAY 02 (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM EDT)

Key Issues Associated with Data Integrity to include: Exclusion of Data from Decision Making Validation of Workflow Restriction to Computer System Access Data Integrity Remediation And Many more

Breakout for Case Studies

Discussion of Case Studies to include recommendations

The breathe of falsification to include laboratory, stability, microbial and batch testing - where did they go wrong? Hemofarm - Serbia - Microbiological Issues Unimark - Basic issues with Data Integrity Megafine Pharma Limited - Liquid Chromatography Micro Labs LTD - Laboratory Records

Why Import Alerts may share Early Warning Issues

Why do fraudulent records continue to appear - despite a history of Warning Letters

Avoiding Responsibility through Contract Manufacturing and Testing Facilities - Does this work?

Case Studies and recent Warning Letters

