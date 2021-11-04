Worthington Industries Announces New Tools and Outdoor Living Products Available at Retailers Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. [NYSE: WOR] today announced new tools and outdoor living products available at retail stores nationwide in time for the holiday season. The new products showcase Worthington’s growth strategy at work with innovation at the forefront. Each was developed from consumer insights, to add more value to the task at hand or eliminate a shared frustration, such as unexpectedly running out of fuel mid-job.



“Growing our Consumer Products business through innovation is a strategic focus for us. We’re using an intricate mix of research, testing and advanced analytics to develop and commercialize new products, and to better understand and serve both the users of our products and our retail customers who make them available,” said Worthington Industries President of Consumer Products Steve Caravati. “That’s why we’re excited to share these new additions to our lineup of outdoor living and tools products and to showcase the industry recognition some are receiving already.”

New retail offerings include:

Bernzomatic® Digital Fuel Gauge : This new device measures the amount of fuel remaining in portable, nonrefillable fuel tanks such as the Bernzomatic 16 oz. and 14 oz. cylinders. It is compact and designed with user-friendly functionality, including an easy-to-read, digital LED display. It allows campers, backyard grillers, DIYers and other portable fuel users to know when it is time to re-stock. Recognized as a Popular Mechanics Shop Tool Awards 2021 Winner, a 2021 Tool of the Year by Successful Farming and as a finalist in the 2021 IDSA Idea Awards, the Digital Fuel Gauge is also sold under the Coleman® brand through Worthington’s licensing agreement with Coleman. Detailed features and retail locations are available at www.Bernzomatic.com.





About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions that provide lightweighting and safety critical components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company’s focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 53 facilities in 15 states and seven countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 8,000 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

