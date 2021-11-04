PlanSource CCO Brings Software Insights to William Blair Annual Benefit Technology Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer for PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology. WHAT: Will present at the William Blair 10th Annual Benefit Technology Conference. WHEN: The event will take place Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET. Sansom will speak at 12:40 p.m. ET. WHERE: For event information, click here.

DETAILS:

The benefit technology sector is highly dynamic, faced with continued innovation as a range of technologies have emerged to engage and empower employees. The William Blair Annual Benefit Technology Conference will seek to address this evolution, featuring insights from industry experts, including Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer at PlanSource. Joining a panel discussion, Sansom will draw on her extensive experience in benefit technology software and examine the topics directly impacting this space. Attendees will learn about the state of benefit technology from an insider perspective.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

