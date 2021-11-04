Ikena Oncology to Participate in November 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will participate in several virtual investor conferences in November 2021.



Details are as follows:

Conference: BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends and Therapeutics in Oncology

Panel; Emerging Trends in Oncology: Targeted Therapies and Other Novel Treatment Modalities

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021, 3:25pm EST; available for replay following the event

Conference: Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat; Investor Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 3:30pm EST; live and available for replay

Webcast Link

Conference: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Corporate Presentation; Investor Meetings

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:20am EST; live and available for replay

Webcast Link

Conference: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Corporate Presentation; Investor Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 8:00am GMT; pre-recorded and available for replay

Webcast Link

The presentation webcasts can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.ikenaoncology.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway and programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Gwen Schanker

LifeSci Communications

gschanker@lifescicomms.com



Investor Contact:

Rebecca Cohen

Ikena Oncology

rcohen@ikenaoncology.com