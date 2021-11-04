PowerFleet Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $29.2 million, up 6% year-over-year.

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $18.5 million, or 63% of total revenue.

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.8 million and working capital was $49.4 million.



Nine Month 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $91.8 million, up 9% year-over-year.

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 7% to $54.1 million, or 59% of total revenue.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Selected by Hyundai Translead, the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, to provide telematics for its HT LinkSense platform.

Expanded deployment of LV-500 solar-powered trailer tracking solution with Day & Ross.

Signed a follow-on order for 10,000 LV-500 and freight camera systems with deliveries starting in Q4 2021.

Received the 2021 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for LV-500 solar tracking solution with the LV-710 freight camera from IoT Evolution World and IoT Evolution Magazine.

Management Commentary

“We delivered 6% topline growth and 10% recurring revenue growth in the third quarter despite the cargo ship container backup at the Port of Los Angeles, which severely affected new forklift builds and deliveries,” said PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe. “Our Logistics sales in the period were exceptionally strong and could have potentially supplemented the shortfall in Industrial sales, but we were unable to procure the necessary parts due to the industrywide electronic component shortage. However, based on our current visibility, we believe these external supply chain issues will normalize by early next year.

“Operationally, we had several notable successes in the third quarter, including our team in Israel shipping and installing over 7,800 of units in August, which marked a new monthly record. In the U.S., our Logistics team secured a follow-on order for 10,000 LV500 container telemetry devices and our Industrial team launched the first site at a major government agency, which served as a critical milestone towards moving forward with an additional 80 sites that represent a $20 million plus opportunity that we will start implementing in 2022.

“We entered the fourth quarter with a solid backlog in Logistics and Vehicle opportunities as well as implementations underway at Ford and the major government agency. We look to build on this momentum as we continue to close deals and launch several new products, which will add to our already robust opportunity pipeline.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 6% to $29.2 million from $27.6 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $18.5 million, or 63% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $16.7 million, or 60% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $10.8 million, or 37% of total revenue, compared to $10.9 million, or 40% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $14.3 million, or 49% of total revenue, compared to $14.9 million, or 54% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $11.7 million, or 63% of total service revenue, compared to $10.7 million, or 64% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $2.6 million, or 24% of total product revenue, compared to $4.2 million, or 39% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period. The decrease in product gross profit was primarily due to a $400,000 one-time expense related to an incentive program to expand business with an existing customer, one of the largest chassis lessors in North America. In exchange, the customer placed orders for approximately 3,000 units to be delivered in Q4 2021 and committed to ordering 10,000 to 15,000 additional units in 2022. Product gross profit was also impacted by product mix, higher costs associated with supply chain issues and electronic component shortages and inflation.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $14.0 million, compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.6 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $2.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $4.5 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.0 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.7 million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 30.1 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net loss, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $364,000, or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.0 million weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per basic and $0.06 diluted share (based on 30.1 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 37.6 million weight average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $33.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $49.4 million.

Nine Month 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 9% to $91.8 million from $84.2 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $54.1 million, or 59% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $50.7 million, or 60% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $37.7 million, or 41% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $33.5 million, or 40% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $44.8 million, or 49% of total revenue, compared to $43.8 million, or 52% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $34.3 million, or 63% of total service revenue, compared to $32.3 million, or 64% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $10.5 million, or 28% of total product revenue, compared to $11.5 million, or 34.3% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $41.0 million, compared to $38.9 million in the same year-ago period. Research and development expenses were $8.3 million, compared to $8.3 million in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $10.2 million, or $(0.30) per basic and diluted share (based on 34.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.1 million, or $(0.34) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 29.5 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.1 million, or $0.03 per basic and $0.02 per diluted share (based on 34.4 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 42.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 diluted share (based on 29.5 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 36.9 million weight average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $5.2 million, a decrease from adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,749,000) $ (4,541,000) $ (10,064,000) $ (10,157,000) Non-controlling interest 6,000 (4,000) (10,000) (5,000) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,159,000 1,196,000 3,422,000 3,588,000 Interest (income) expense, net 625,000 506,000 1,985,000 1,562,000 Other (income) expense, net - (7,000) (7,000) (5,000) Income tax (benefit) expense 529,000 161,000 1,182,000 701,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,109,000 2,146,000 6,159,000 6,376,000 Stock-based compensation 992,000 927,000 3,078,000 3,120,000 Foreign currency translation (76,000) 620,000 (25,000) (11,000) Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory - - 124,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,595,000 $ 1,004,000 $ 5,844,000 $ 5,169,000

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,749,000) $ (4,541,000) $ (10,064,000) $ (10,157,000) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,159,000 1,196,000 3,422,000 3,588,000 Other (income) expense, net - (7,000) (7,000) (5,000) Intangible assets amortization expense 1,332,000 1,282,000 3,996,000 3,879,000 Stock-based compensation 992,000 927,000 3,078,000 3,120,000 Foreign currency translation (76,000) 620,000 (25,000) (11,000) Non-cash portion of income tax expense 525,000 159,000 1,140,000 651,000 Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory - - 124,000 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,183,000 $ (364,000) $ 1,664,000 $ 1,065,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ 0.07 $ (0.01) $ 0.06 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,143,000 35,019,000 29,528,000 34,398,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 37,579,000 35,019,000 36,940,000 42,612,000

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 10,914,000 $ 10,785,000 $ 33,516,000 $ 37,671,000 Services 16,688,000 18,461,000 50,650,000 54,114,000 27,602,000 29,246,000 84,166,000 91,785,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 6,700,000 8,172,000 22,025,000 27,186,000 Cost of services 5,979,000 6,809,000 18,309,000 19,819,000 12,679,000 14,981,000 40,334,000 47,005,000 Gross Profit 14,923,000 14,265,000 43,832,000 44,780,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,636,000 13,959,000 38,905,000 40,988,000 Research and development expenses 2,535,000 2,735,000 8,289,000 8,259,000 14,171,000 16,694,000 47,194,000 49,247,000 Loss from operations 752,000 (2,429,000 ) (3,362,000 ) (4,467,000 ) Interest income 10,000 11,000 41,000 35,000 Interest expense (597,000 ) (516,000 ) (2,026,000 ) (1,597,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (220,000 ) (261,000 ) (130,000 ) 151,000 Other (expense) income, net - 7,000 7,000 5,000 Net loss before income taxes (55,000 ) (3,188,000 ) (5,470,000 ) (5,873,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (529,000 ) (161,000 ) (1,182,000 ) (701,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (584,000 ) (3,349,000 ) (6,652,000 ) (6,574,000 ) Non-controlling interest (6,000 ) 4,000 10,000 5,000 Net loss (590,000 ) (3,345,000 ) (6,642,000 ) (6,569,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (168,000 ) (504,000 ) (504,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (991,000 ) (1,028,000 ) (2,918,000 ) (3,084,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,749,000 ) $ (4,541,000 ) $ (10,064,000 ) $ (10,157,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 30,143,000 35,019,000 29,528,000 34,398,000

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,127,000 $ 33,821,000 Restricted cash 308,000 308,000 Accounts receivable, net 24,147,000 30,151,000 Inventory, net 12,873,000 16,197,000 Deferred costs - current 3,128,000 1,298,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,184,000 7,256,000 Total current assets 64,767,000 89,031,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 2,233,000 1,174,000 Fixed assets, net 8,804,000 8,852,000 Goodwill 83,344,000 83,344,000 Intangible assets, net 31,276,000 27,397,000 Right of use asset 9,700,000 9,850,000 Severance payable fund 4,056,000 4,095,000 Deferred tax asset 1,506,000 893,000 Other assets 3,115,000 3,656,000 Total assets $ 208,801,000 $ 228,292,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 5,579,000 $ 6,225,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,225,000 24,655,000 Deferred revenue - current 7,339,000 6,274,000 Lease liability - current 2,755,000 2,508,000 Total current liabilities 35,898,000 39,662,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 23,179,000 19,025,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 6,006,000 5,328,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,050,000 7,530,000 Accrued severance payable 4,714,000 4,740,000 Other long-term liabilities 674,000 711,000 Total liabilities 77,521,000 76,996,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 51,992,000 52,495,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 79,213,000 98,707,000 Non-controlling interest 75,000 94,000 Total equity 79,288,000 98,801,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 208,801,000 $ 228,292,000

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data