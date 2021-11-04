Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends and Therapeutics in Oncology 

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that Charles Lin, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biology, will participate in the Emerging Trends and Therapeutics in Oncology panel at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series on Monday, November 8 at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time.



A replay of the panel will be posted to the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kronosbio.com and will be available for one month following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Marni Kottle

Kronos Bio

650-900-3450

mkottle@kronosbio.com

Investors:

Claudia Styslinger

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

kronosbio@argotpartners.com