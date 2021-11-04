Shattuck Labs to Host Conference Call and Webcast Highlighting Data Presented at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

– Event scheduled for Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET –

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced it will host a live webcast presentation highlighting the clinical data being presented at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The event will be led by Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck, and will include presentations by Lini Pandite, MBChB, M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer of Shattuck and Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Chief Financial Officer of Shattuck. During the event, the company will highlight dose-escalation data for SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), its lead bi-functional fusion protein designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPα checkpoint interaction and activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor, in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients, and dose-escalation data for SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), which is designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and activate the OX40 receptor, in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphoma. Members of Shattuck leadership will be available to answer questions at the end of the event.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (833) 614-1555 (domestic) or (516) 575-8754 (international) and entering the conference code: 4068596. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

