Focusing on Local at Blessings in the Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Friday Weekend in the West Bottoms, November 5-7, draws visitors with its bountiful supply of décor, furnishings, and apparel to create warmth of home at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Supply chain shortages elsewhere didn’t impact most of these local merchants. The vast majority of their goods come from vintage, local craftsmen and artisans, or items with U.S. origins.



Aside from local, the District is announcing the opening of Fountain City Winery and highlighting many favorites among men, including spices and sauces at Stockyard BBQ Supply , ordering at Chefs J BBQ Restaurant, and ‘man-tique’ items Stuffology ’s.

Friendsgiving dinner tables will be decorated and set for ten with décor from Dusted Attic . Two winners will be selected to join their friends and family and dine at the set table on Saturday. Chef J BBQ will furnish smoked meats and side dishes, and Fountain City Winery will provide wine. Winners will also receive goody bags from Treasures on 13 th , and other surprises by Robin’s Nest , Serendipity and Sincerely Ellis .

Stores generally close around 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, prior to the Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Houses open at 7:30 for their last two weekends of the season.

“We are in between the Halloween season final weekends and the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the District and also known as the Queen of Haunts. “All these holidays are BIG in the Bottoms. Especially now more than ever as people are finding shopping local makes more sense. This year is sure to be more magical than the past.”

First Friday Weekends expand in December to include every Friday and Saturday before Christmas. The tree lighting and festivities to mark the Bows in the Bottoms Holiday month will be Friday, December 3 at 6:30 pm.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District:

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District , located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories starting over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest, year-round, indoor vintage entertainment district. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. Full Moon Escape Rooms are available for non-scary entertainment solving puzzles and finding clues to get out. westbottoms.com

CONTACT: Amber Arnett-Bequeaith

VP West Bottoms Entertainment District Assoc.

816.842.4280

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50062e4e-9305-4d19-9457-a0279ff289a1