Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 66th Store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 66th store, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The Cherry Hill store is located at 850 Garden Park Blvd., Suite A1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.



“We are proud to open our second Duluth Trading store in the Philadelphia metro area,” said Sam Sato, President and CEO of Duluth Trading. “As we head into the holiday shopping season, we are excited to serve additional brand fans on the East Coast as well as pilot a refreshed floor plan. We are ready to welcome customers by offering convenient ways to shop—in-store, curbside and online—in Cherry Hill, all backed by our commitment to offer a ‘store like no other’ that our longtime Duluth customers have come to know and love.”

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high-quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com .

Investor Contact:

ICR, Inc.

646-277-1200

DuluthIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

(212) 889-1700

Duluth@turnerpr.com