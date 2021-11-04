Irish Continental Group PLC acquires "Calais Seaways"





Irish Continental Group PLC ("ICG") is pleased to announce that it has purchased the passenger ro-ro cruise ferry "Calais Seaways". Under the terms of the purchase agreement, title to the ship transferred to ICG on delivery yesterday.



The ship will serve the Dover - Calais route operated by Irish Ferries after dry docking and branding changes in line with the Company’s other ships. The ship is to be renamed Isle of Innisfree.



The ship was built in 1992 by Boelwerf Shipyard, Belgium. It has a gross tonnage of 28,833 tonne, passenger capacity of 1,140 and a freight unit carrying capacity of 83 units.

4th November 2021

