Wallbridge Shares Commence Trading on OTCQX

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM, OTCQX: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the United States OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”).



The Company's common shares are to be quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "WLBMF” and will also continue to trade on the Company’s principal market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol "WM".

Marz Kord, CEO of Wallbridge, commented: “trading on the OTCQX will broaden access to the Company’s common shares to a range of US-based institutional and retail investors as Wallbridge continues to advance its flagship Fenelon Gold property and other projects in Quebec and Ontario.”

The OTCQX allows established, investor-focused companies to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Nauth LPC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%‒owned Fenelon Gold property located along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Québec. The Company completed approximately 102,000 metres of drilling in 2020 and is currently conducting a fully‒funded 2021 program of approximately 150,000 metres of drilling and 2,000 metres of underground exploration development (Phase 1 of a 10,000‒metre program). The Company will announce the maiden mineral resource estimate on the Fenelon Gold System and host a webcast to discuss the results on November 10, 2021.

Wallbridge's land holdings in Québec along the Detour‒Fenelon Gold Trend cover 910.0 km2.This includes property adjacent to its Fenelon and Martiniere deposits which provides room for expansion of these deposits as well as providing options for placement of future mine infrastructure. There is also potential for further discoveries along the 97 kilometres of strike length in this underexplored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 17.8% shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately‒held company with a portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum‒group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

