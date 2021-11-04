Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in four upcoming investor conferences.



Virtual Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference

Dates: November 15-16, 2021

1x1 meetings only

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Fireside Chat time: 2:00 p.m. ET

33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Dates: November 30 - December 2, 2021

An on-demand, pre-recorded, fireside chat will be made available on the conference website starting on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference and Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference, along with a webcast of the pre-recorded fireside chat at the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference, will be available on the Investors section of the Eliem Therapeutics website at https://www.eliemtx.com. An archived replay of each of the events will remain available on Eliem’s website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. These disorders often occur when neurons are overly excited or inhibited, leading to an imbalance, and our focus is on restoring homeostasis. We are developing a pipeline of clinically differentiated product candidates focused on validated mechanisms of action with broad therapeutic potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients with these disorders. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients’ quality of life to fuel our efforts to develop life-changing novel therapies. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives.

https://eliemtx.com/

