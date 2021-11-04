ProntoForms Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results

Achieves 15% annual growth in recurring revenue over Q3 2020

| Source: ProntoForms Corporation ProntoForms Corporation

Kanata, Ontario, CANADA

OTTAWA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its third quarter (Q3) financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

“We are pleased to report that our Annual Recurring Revenue Base (ARR) increased by 3.2% in the 2021 third quarter following increases of 4.7% and 4.2% in the first and second quarters. The Q3 growth in bookings was reduced by approximately 1.1% caused by a discontinuation of our Mexico operator reseller agreement. Our base is now $19.2 million and overall customer usage continues to be resilient with 41% of our base from customers with greater than $100,000 of ARR. We continue to steadily add new, large customer logos with good expansion profiles,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “We are encouraged by the continued steady growth in net bookings and enterprise opportunities. Our platform continues to provide value to world-class enterprise organizations thanks to our continued investment in vertical product solutions, platform capabilities, and enterprise go-to-market. This quarter was marked by our user conference, EMPOWER’21 - sessions featured Fortune 500 field service leaders, Service Council and ServiceMax, industry analysts, and ProntoForms product experts. During this event, ProntoForms’ new customer community was also announced and officially launched.”

“The number and pedigree of enterprise customers here at Prontoforms is impressive and through personal discussions they are very pleased with how the solution meets their business requirements, especially in the field,” said Mike Kramer, Chief Revenue Officer. “We have enormous potential for geographic and use-case expansion for these existing and new enterprise customers that continue to come onboard and often see hard ROI in excess of 100% within the first year.”

Financial Highlights – 2021 Third Quarter

  • Recurring revenue in Q3 2021 increased by 15% to $4.66 million compared to $4.06 million in Q3 2020, and increased by 2% compared to $4.55 million in Q2 2021.
  • Total revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 8% to $4.89 million compared to $4.55 million in Q3 2020, and increased by 1% compared to $4.84 million in Q2 2021.
  • Gross margin for Q3 2021 was 84% of total revenue compared to 82% in Q3 2020 and 85% in Q2 2021. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 89% for Q3 2021 compared to 91% in Q3 2020 and 90% in Q2 2021.
  • Operating loss for Q3 2021 was $1.00 million, up from an operating loss of $0.49 million in Q3 2020 and down from an operating loss of $1.07 million in Q2 2021.
  • Net loss for Q3 2021 was $1.11 million, up from a net loss of $0.61 million in Q3 2020 and remained flat from a net loss of $1.12 million in Q2 2021.
  • As at September 30, 2021, ProntoForms’ cash and net working capital balances were $6.51 million and $3.20 million respectively, compared to $7.75 million and $5.10 million as at December 31, 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:
    • A Fortune 500 oil & gas company deployed ProntoForms in partnership with a leading EHS and quality solution to 700 field technicians to support their asset compliance and leak inspection workflows.
    • A Fortune 500 energy supplier deployed ProntoForms to their technicians to achieve step-by-step delivery workflows, transparent customer service, and report generation capabilities.
    • A Fortune 500 building material supplier expanded their commitment to ProntoForms by over 150 subscriptions. They use ProntoForms for quality and safety inspections with data collection that fuels operational analytics.
    • A global leader in fuel storage deployed ProntoForms to support their QA inspections and asset management workflows. ProntoForms is connected to their field service management platform.
  • ProntoForms EMPOWER’21 user conference occurred on September 1st, with over 700 registrants for the digital event.
  • New features and improvements to the ProntoForms platform, including:
    • Data Routing that provides simple tools to process complex data that flows into a form and to use it to run the business logic in that form, automating as much of the process in the field as possible.
    • Mobile search enhancements including additional search parameters and a Recent Searches list to increase the efficiency of our mobile search capabilities.
    • ProntoForms Teamwork Direct Transfer that enables a mobile user to transfer a partially completed form to the user of their choosing with the form appears in that person’s inbox.

ProntoForms will hold a conference call on November 4th, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Alvaro Pombo and CFO Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.

Date: Thursday, November 4th, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 647-792-1240
Toll Free – (+1) 866-269-4262
Conference ID: 7363323

Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 647-436-0148
Toll Free – (+1) 888-203-1112
Passcode: 7363323
Expiry Date: November 11th, 2021 at 11:59pm EST

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the potential for geographic and use-case expansion these existing and new enterprise customers, ROI levels experienced by customers and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, its partnering strategy may not generate increasing lead flow or maintain current lead flow levels and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Annual Recurring Revenue Base is a key performance indicator used by the Company which does do not have a definition in IFRS and may be calculated in a manner different from similar key performance indicators used by other companies. Please refer to the Company’s most recent management discussion and analysis available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the Company’s use and method of calculation of key performance indicators such as Annual Recurring Revenue Base. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein.  Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 16, 2018 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


 

PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION
      
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)     
            
For the three and nine months ended September 30 2021 and 2020        
(in US dollars)         
            
            
     Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
     2021  2020  2021  2020 
            
Revenue:          
 Recurring revenue$4,663,400  4,056,073 $13,520,106  11,888,948 
 Professional and other services 229,114  494,364  826,918  1,066,547 
     4,892,514  4,550,437  14,347,024  12,955,495 
            
Cost of revenue (1):        
 Recurring revenue 490,935  370,730  1,336,320  968,395 
 Professional and other services 278,464  450,433  853,217  964,533 
     769,399  821,163  2,189,537  1,932,928 
            
Gross margin  4,123,115  3,729,274  12,157,487  11,022,567 
            
Expenses:         
 Research and development (1) 1,662,040  1,480,276  5,354,452  3,823,516 
 Selling and marketing (1) 2,647,524  1,991,105  7,316,475  5,402,342 
 General and administrative (1) 810,781  750,383  2,616,034  2,179,434 
     5,120,345  4,221,764  15,286,961  11,405,292 
            
Income (loss) from operations (997,230) (492,490) (3,129,474) (382,725)
            
Foreign exchange (loss) gain (89,495) (14,221) (128,442) 108,884 
Finance costs  (28,165) (103,000) (86,401) (296,094)
            
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)$(1,114,890) (609,711)$(3,344,317) (569,935)
            
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)        
 per common share basic and diluted$(0.01) (0.01)$(0.03) (0.00)
            
Weighted average number of common shares        
 basic and diluted 125,918,010  117,666,390  125,231,045  118,536,260 
            
(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:    
       
Cost of revenue$7,047 $11,823 $10,261 $41,520 
Research and development 32,481  46,455  115,347  98,373 
Selling and marketing 60,712  38,762  101,039  107,587 
General and administrative 76,633  50,975  226,001  146,804 
Total share-based compensation expense$176,873 $148,015 $452,648 $394,284 

 

      
      
PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION     
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position     
         
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020     
(in US dollars)      
         
     September 30,   December 31, 
     2021   2020 
         
Assets       
         
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents$6,512,069  $7,747,542 
 Accounts receivable 2,568,265   3,333,139 
 Investment tax credits receivable 175,525   117,092 
 Unbilled receivables 123,721   235,518 
 Related party loan receivable 84,338   84,392 
 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,117,722   738,415 
 Contract acquisition costs 225,786   214,583 
     10,807,426   12,470,681 
         
Property, plant and equipment 351,601   407,522 
Contract acquisition costs 80,163   28,950 
Right-of-use asset 466,800   657,771 
         
    $11,705,990  $13,564,924 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
         
Current liabilities:     
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,782,402  $2,434,376 
 Deferred revenue - current portion 4,530,012   4,657,581 
 Lease obligation - current portion 298,131   274,312 
     7,610,545   7,366,269 
         
Long-term debt  3,238,537   3,219,484 
Deferred revenue 47,418   - 
Lease obligation 260,911   486,302 
     11,157,411   11,072,055 
         
Shareholders' equity:     
 Share capital 31,097,291   28,342,861 
 Contributed surplus 864,907   864,907 
 Share-based payment reserve 2,152,545   3,506,948 
 Warrant reserve -   - 
 Deficit  (33,750,599)  (30,406,282)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435   184,435 
     548,579   2,492,869 
         
    $11,705,990  $13,564,924 
         


      
PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION     
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows     
         
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020   
(in US dollars)      
         
     Nine months ended September 30, 
     2021   2020 
         
Cash provided by (used in):     
         
Operating activities:     
 Net income (loss)$(3,344,317) $(569,935)
 Items not involving cash:     
  Share-based compensation 452,648   394,284 
  Accretion on long-term debt -   141,527 
  Accretion on lease obligations 27,575   35,151 
  Accretion of transaction costs 21,135   - 
  Change in fair value of derivative liability -   2,794 
  Amortization of property, plant and equipment 121,628   119,380 
  Amortization of right-of-use asset 190,971   190,971 
  Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) 120,086   (144,741)
 Other finance costs 65,266   151,773 
 Interest paid (74,438)  (159,576)
 Interest received 9,173   7,803 
 Lease interest paid (27,575)  (35,151)
 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 644,390   (158,230)
     (1,793,458)  (23,950)
         
Financing activities     
 Payment of lease obligations (204,918)  (176,926)
 Settlement of derivative liability -   (50,075)
 Proceeds from the exercise of options 947,379   249,240 
     742,461   22,239 
         
Investing activities     
 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (65,707)  (59,184)
     (65,707)  (59,184)
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (118,769)  45,713 
         
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,235,473)  (15,182)
         
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,747,542   5,700,003 
         
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$6,512,069  $5,684,821 
         

Tags

ProntoForms Mobile Forms Field Service field service software

Related Links