ProntoForms Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results

OTTAWA, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its third quarter (Q3) financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.



“We are pleased to report that our Annual Recurring Revenue Base (ARR) increased by 3.2% in the 2021 third quarter following increases of 4.7% and 4.2% in the first and second quarters. The Q3 growth in bookings was reduced by approximately 1.1% caused by a discontinuation of our Mexico operator reseller agreement. Our base is now $19.2 million and overall customer usage continues to be resilient with 41% of our base from customers with greater than $100,000 of ARR. We continue to steadily add new, large customer logos with good expansion profiles,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “We are encouraged by the continued steady growth in net bookings and enterprise opportunities. Our platform continues to provide value to world-class enterprise organizations thanks to our continued investment in vertical product solutions, platform capabilities, and enterprise go-to-market. This quarter was marked by our user conference, EMPOWER’21 - sessions featured Fortune 500 field service leaders, Service Council and ServiceMax, industry analysts, and ProntoForms product experts. During this event, ProntoForms’ new customer community was also announced and officially launched.”

“The number and pedigree of enterprise customers here at Prontoforms is impressive and through personal discussions they are very pleased with how the solution meets their business requirements, especially in the field,” said Mike Kramer, Chief Revenue Officer. “We have enormous potential for geographic and use-case expansion for these existing and new enterprise customers that continue to come onboard and often see hard ROI in excess of 100% within the first year.”

Financial Highlights – 2021 Third Quarter

Recurring revenue in Q3 2021 increased by 15% to $4.66 million compared to $4.06 million in Q3 2020, and increased by 2% compared to $4.55 million in Q2 2021.

Total revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 8% to $4.89 million compared to $4.55 million in Q3 2020, and increased by 1% compared to $4.84 million in Q2 2021.

Gross margin for Q3 2021 was 84% of total revenue compared to 82% in Q3 2020 and 85% in Q2 2021. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 89% for Q3 2021 compared to 91% in Q3 2020 and 90% in Q2 2021.

Operating loss for Q3 2021 was $1.00 million, up from an operating loss of $0.49 million in Q3 2020 and down from an operating loss of $1.07 million in Q2 2021.

Net loss for Q3 2021 was $1.11 million, up from a net loss of $0.61 million in Q3 2020 and remained flat from a net loss of $1.12 million in Q2 2021.

As at September 30, 2021, ProntoForms’ cash and net working capital balances were $6.51 million and $3.20 million respectively, compared to $7.75 million and $5.10 million as at December 31, 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights



Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including: A Fortune 500 oil & gas company deployed ProntoForms in partnership with a leading EHS and quality solution to 700 field technicians to support their asset compliance and leak inspection workflows. A Fortune 500 energy supplier deployed ProntoForms to their technicians to achieve step-by-step delivery workflows, transparent customer service, and report generation capabilities. A Fortune 500 building material supplier expanded their commitment to ProntoForms by over 150 subscriptions. They use ProntoForms for quality and safety inspections with data collection that fuels operational analytics. A global leader in fuel storage deployed ProntoForms to support their QA inspections and asset management workflows. ProntoForms is connected to their field service management platform.

ProntoForms EMPOWER’21 user conference occurred on September 1 st , with over 700 registrants for the digital event.

, with over 700 registrants for the digital event. New features and improvements to the ProntoForms platform, including: Data Routing that provides simple tools to process complex data that flows into a form and to use it to run the business logic in that form, automating as much of the process in the field as possible. Mobile search enhancements including additional search parameters and a Recent Searches list to increase the efficiency of our mobile search capabilities. ProntoForms Teamwork Direct Transfer that enables a mobile user to transfer a partially completed form to the user of their choosing with the form appears in that person’s inbox.



ProntoForms will hold a conference call on November 4th, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Alvaro Pombo and CFO Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.

Date: Thursday, November 4th, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local Toronto – (+1) 647-792-1240

Toll Free – (+1) 866-269-4262

Conference ID: 7363323

Recording Playback Numbers:

Local Toronto– (+1) 647-436-0148

Toll Free – (+1) 888-203-1112

Passcode: 7363323

Expiry Date: November 11th, 2021 at 11:59pm EST

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo

Chief Executive Officer

ProntoForms Corporation

613.599.8288 ext. 1111

apombo@prontoforms.com Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

416-644-5081

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com





Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the potential for geographic and use-case expansion these existing and new enterprise customers, ROI levels experienced by customers and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, its partnering strategy may not generate increasing lead flow or maintain current lead flow levels and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Annual Recurring Revenue Base is a key performance indicator used by the Company which does do not have a definition in IFRS and may be calculated in a manner different from similar key performance indicators used by other companies. Please refer to the Company’s most recent management discussion and analysis available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the Company’s use and method of calculation of key performance indicators such as Annual Recurring Revenue Base. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 16, 2018 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three and nine months ended September 30 2021 and 2020 (in US dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Recurring revenue $ 4,663,400 4,056,073 $ 13,520,106 11,888,948 Professional and other services 229,114 494,364 826,918 1,066,547 4,892,514 4,550,437 14,347,024 12,955,495 Cost of revenue (1): Recurring revenue 490,935 370,730 1,336,320 968,395 Professional and other services 278,464 450,433 853,217 964,533 769,399 821,163 2,189,537 1,932,928 Gross margin 4,123,115 3,729,274 12,157,487 11,022,567 Expenses: Research and development (1) 1,662,040 1,480,276 5,354,452 3,823,516 Selling and marketing (1) 2,647,524 1,991,105 7,316,475 5,402,342 General and administrative (1) 810,781 750,383 2,616,034 2,179,434 5,120,345 4,221,764 15,286,961 11,405,292 Income (loss) from operations (997,230 ) (492,490 ) (3,129,474 ) (382,725 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (89,495 ) (14,221 ) (128,442 ) 108,884 Finance costs (28,165 ) (103,000 ) (86,401 ) (296,094 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,114,890 ) (609,711 ) $ (3,344,317 ) (569,935 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares basic and diluted 125,918,010 117,666,390 125,231,045 118,536,260 (1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 7,047 $ 11,823 $ 10,261 $ 41,520 Research and development 32,481 46,455 115,347 98,373 Selling and marketing 60,712 38,762 101,039 107,587 General and administrative 76,633 50,975 226,001 146,804 Total share-based compensation expense $ 176,873 $ 148,015 $ 452,648 $ 394,284





PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in US dollars) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,512,069 $ 7,747,542 Accounts receivable 2,568,265 3,333,139 Investment tax credits receivable 175,525 117,092 Unbilled receivables 123,721 235,518 Related party loan receivable 84,338 84,392 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,117,722 738,415 Contract acquisition costs 225,786 214,583 10,807,426 12,470,681 Property, plant and equipment 351,601 407,522 Contract acquisition costs 80,163 28,950 Right-of-use asset 466,800 657,771 $ 11,705,990 $ 13,564,924 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,782,402 $ 2,434,376 Deferred revenue - current portion 4,530,012 4,657,581 Lease obligation - current portion 298,131 274,312 7,610,545 7,366,269 Long-term debt 3,238,537 3,219,484 Deferred revenue 47,418 - Lease obligation 260,911 486,302 11,157,411 11,072,055 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 31,097,291 28,342,861 Contributed surplus 864,907 864,907 Share-based payment reserve 2,152,545 3,506,948 Warrant reserve - - Deficit (33,750,599 ) (30,406,282 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435 184,435 548,579 2,492,869 $ 11,705,990 $ 13,564,924



