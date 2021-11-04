Enthusiast Gaming Unveils Two Events: Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT and Beyond Games

1,000+ attendees to connect on how gaming is intersecting with NFTs, blockchain gaming, and the metaverse

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, will host two new conferences, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT and Beyond Games, from November 15 - November 19, 2021, which will examine critical topics such as NFTs, blockchain gaming, and the metaverse.

The Pocket Gamer community includes avid mobile gamers, developers, and industry professionals worldwide that have attended the international conference series Pocket Gamer Connects (“PGC”) since 2014. PGC provides an important platform for mobile gaming enthusiasts to connect, engage, and interact, while providing industry-leading expert content and discussion around the mobile gaming space. PGC has attracted top tier sponsors and industry supporters including Microsoft, Facebook Gaming, Google Play, App Annie, Unity, Jam City, and G–Star, amongst others.

The PGC Digital NEXT and Beyond Games conferences are the ninth and tenth digital conferences in the PGC digital series launched by the Company in April 2020, following the interruption of live events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With more than 1,000 attendees representing more than 70 countries and 600 companies, Digital NEXT and Beyond Games will welcome leaders from across the industry to address the topics that will set the agenda for gaming and esports in 2022 and beyond, including the metaverse, mobile game development, and how trends in gaming are affecting other sectors in the entertainment industry. Attendees will hear from over 200 speakers, have access to a matchmaking meeting platform, and can attend dedicated side events such as Investor Connector.

Speakers include:

Malte Barth – Founding Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures

Bill Karamouzis – CEO and Co-Founder, Addicting Games

Gabby Dizon – Co-Founder, Altitude Games

John Peterson – Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, Jam City

Moria Goldstein – VP Creative and Product Design, CrazyLabs

Johan Eile – General Manager, Kabam Montreal

Alexis Bonte – COO, Stillfront Group

Ben Smith – Head of Film, Television and Publishing, Rebellion

Bushra Burge – Founder & Creative Director, BB Studio

Jon Radoff – CEO, Beamable

Cordel Robbin-Coker - CEO, Carry1st

Karla Reyes – Growth Product Manager, Niantic Labs

Saumya Iyer – Producer, Zynga

The conference will also cover the gaming sector’s approach to cryptocurrency and NFTs, topics that are relevant to today’s gamer and the esports industry, including Luminosity Gaming member Anomaly, who recently announced a collaboration to mint a set of unique NFTs for fans of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

“Pocket Gamer Connects is a critical part of our Enthusiast Gaming flywheel, known around the world for events that bring together leaders and builders in mobile gaming, technology and esports,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “These are areas of gaming where Enthusiast Gaming's communities, content, and creators are already playing a leading role. In particular, it’s great to see the topic of NFTs on the agenda, fresh from the recent launch of Luminosity team member Anomaly’s NFTs on the Traden.pro platform.”

Registrations for PGC Digital NEXT and Beyond Games will continue until the events begin. Interested parties can register for the events at www.pgconnects.com.



