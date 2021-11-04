University of Alabama Integrates CareDx’s TxAccess for Connection to Over 500 Community Practices

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today that the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Comprehensive Transplant Institute is integrated with TxAccess (formerly TX Connect) to now reach over 500 dialysis centers and nephrology practices.



TxAccess, a cloud-based service from CareDx, helps support more patients onto the transplant waitlist. The intake process can be an onerous process, requiring documentation from various medical professionals who are often not in an integrated network. TxAccess allows transplant centers to have a streamlined communication to nephrologists and dialysis organizations. This can make the referral process faster and allows center staff to spend less time on administrative tasks.

“TxAccess has simplified the referral intake process, but the biggest benefit has been the automated communication with dialysis social workers throughout the region. Our nephrology and dialysis partners have also benefitted by having a consolidated dashboard that shows the status of all their patients. They can have the most up to date information when they are chairside,” said Brian Berthiaume, Director of Administrative Operations of UAB’s transplant program.

The service, which integrates with all major transplant EMRs for a seamless workflow, is already being used by major dialysis centers throughout the United States. To date, over 38,000 referrals have been managed with TxAccess as a growing number of transplant centers adopt the service.

“I congratulate Brian and his team at UAB for this milestone achievement,” said Kashif Rathore, Senior Vice President, Digital Business at CareDx. “Forward-thinking transplant centers like UAB recognize the value of streamlining their transplant referral processes, sharing access to the latest patient information, and improving communication with their referring partners. We are thrilled that CareDx digital solutions are helping facilitate coordinated care for transplant patients.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding TxAccess and the integration of University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Transplant Institute with TxAccess (the “Integration”), and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through TxAccess and the Integration. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of TxAccess and the Integration; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

