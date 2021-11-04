Global Superfoods Markets Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superfoods Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Grains & Seeds, Herbs & Roots, Others); By Application (Snacks, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global superfoods market size is expected to reach USD 272.47 billion by 2028



The increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, diabetes, and cancer coupled with the rising awareness among people to consume nutritional and healthy foods to lower the risk of these life-threatening diseases is the primary driving force.

Moreover, rapid urbanization in developing countries and the increasing vegan population preferring plant-based foods are expected to propel market growth in the coming years.



Berries, Soy, quinoa, chia seeds, mushroom, leafy greens, avocados, and hemp seeds are some of the popular superfoods. These have high amounts of vitamins (vitamin B1, B2, B5, B6, and B12, vitamin D, vitamin C), minerals (sodium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, sulfur, iron, zinc) and contain a high proportion of antioxidants such as ergothioneine, selenium, and glutathione.



They have protein content, and hence some of these are excellent meat substitutes. Most of the superfoods have low or moderate amounts of fats and are rich in fiber contents. Thus the lower the risk of developing obesity, diabetes, CVDs, and cancer. All these factors augment the industry's growth.



The increasing popularity of the product has led to an increase in new products being introduced into the market in recent times. For instance, in April 2021, NEXE Innovations Inc. launched Mindful Mushroom coffee under its signature consumer product line, XOMA Superfoods. The new product is low in calories, high in protein, antioxidants, and fiber content, and is made from cordyceps, Haga, and lion's mane mushrooms.



In June 2021, ovate Health Sciences International Inc. introduced a superfoods product line (superfood greens and reds, healthy beets + powder, and superfood capsules) to be sold exclusively at the Walmart stores in the US region.



Some of the key players operating in the global market are:

ADM

Aduna LTD

Barlean's

Creative Nature

Del Monte Pacific Group

Get Raw Nutrition.

Kilaru Naturals Private Limited.

NATURE SUPERFOODS

Nutiva Inc.

OMG Food Company

Power Super Foods

Rhythm Foods

Suncore Foods Inc.

Sunfood

Superlife Co. Pte Ltd

The Green Labs LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology



4. Superfoods Market Insights

4.1. Superfoods Market - Industry snapshot

4.2. Superfoods Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing consumer interest in a healthy diet

4.2.1.2. Increasing healthcare costs

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Volatility in prices

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Superfoods Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Superfoods Market, by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Superfoods Market, by Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Fruits

5.4. Vegetables

5.5. Grains & Seeds

5.6. Herbs & Roots



6. Global Superfoods Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Superfoods Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Snacks

6.4. Beverages

6.5. Bakery & Confectionery



7. Superfoods Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Superfoods Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Application Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Developments

