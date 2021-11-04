United States Hot Tea Market Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Study of Hot Tea in the U.S" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is designed to provide directional insights into overall tea consumption among the U.S. adult population and details of hot tea habits and preferences among a targeted sample of regular hot tea drinkers.

Drinking tea specifically for health benefits is trending up among males. Learn more about hot tea consumption habits with the 2021 Study of Hot Tea, the 12th in a trended series initiated in 2003.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

Phase I: General Population Trends

Trends in consumption of hot tea and competing beverages

Incidence of drinking hot tea, overall and by season

Profile of hot tea drinkers

Overall size of the hot tea market

Phase II: Online Interviews among Regular Hot Tea Drinkers

Attitudes toward tea (taste, healthfulness, variety-seeking, etc.)

Frequency of consumption, including demographic characteristics of daily drinkers

Types of hot tea consumed, including frequency and brand

Tea flavor preferences

Consumption of caffeinated vs. decaffeinated teas as well as at-home vs. away-from-home usage

Brand awareness, image and regular/most often usage

Occasions and locations for consuming hot tea

Hot tea purchase behavior, including purchase sources, willingness to pay more for selected qualities and details of online purchasing

Tea preparation habits, including use of single serve brewers and preference for bagged vs. loose-leaf teas

Generational differences in hot tea choices, focused on 18-34 year old tea drinkers

Market segmentation analysis

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

METHODOLOGY

KEY FINDINGS

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

PHASE I: GENERAL POPULATION TRENDS

Past-Year Consumption of Hot Tea

Drank Hot Tea in Past Year (Among total adults)

PHASE II: ONLINE INTERVIEWS AMONG REGULAR HOT TEA DRINKERS

I. HOT TEA CONSUMPTION HABITS AND PREFERENCES

A. FREQUENCY OF DRINKING HOT TEA

Length of Time Hot Tea Consumed

Reasons For Drinking Hot Tea

Attitudes Toward Tea: Health

Frequency of Drinking Hot Tea

Average Number of Cups of Hot Tea Consumed Per Week

Types of Tea Drink at Least Once a Week

B. TEA VARIETIES CONSUMED

Traditional Hot Tea Varieties Consumed

Specialty Black Teas Drunk in Past 12 Months

Share of Last 10 Cups of Hot Tea by Type

Awareness & Consumption of Emerging Tea Varieties

Qualities/Benefits Associated With Tea Varieties

Consumption of Caffeinated vs. Decaffeinated Tea

Attitudes Toward Caffeine Content of Hot Tea

Consumption of Caffeinated vs. Decaffeinated Black and Green Teas

Attitudes Toward Variety-Seeking in Beverages/Tea

C. TEA FLAVOR PREFERENCES

Attitudes Toward Tea: Taste

Tea Flavor Drink Most Often

Leading Black, Green and Herbal Tea Flavors

Chai Tea Flavors Drank in Past 12 Months

Trends in Hot Tea Flavor Choices

D. TEA OCCASIONS & LOCATIONS

Times of Day Drink Hot Tea

Share of Last 10 Cups of Hot Tea by Location

Tea Consumption Habits at Work

Tea Consumption Habits On-The-Go

II. BRAND AWARENESS, TRIAL AND PERCEPTION

A. BRAND AWARENESS AND USAGE

Brand Awareness

Brand Awareness Trends

Brands Drink Regularly/Occasionally/Drink Most Often

Brand Usage Trends

Brand Loyalty

Impact of Tea Type on Brand Choice

Satisfaction With Tea Brand Drunk Most Often

B. BRAND SELECTION

Attributes Very Important on Brand Choice For Tea Types

Factors Exerting Most Influence on Hot Tea Brand Choice

C. BRAND PERCEPTION

Hot Tea Brand Ratings

Brand Images: Perceptual Maps

III. TEA PREPARATION

Favorite Hot Tea Additives

Tea Appliances Owned

Details of Single-Serve Brewer Use

Forms of Hot Tea Purchase/Drink

Details of Loose Tea Consumption Habits

IV. TEA PURCHASE HABITS

Hot Tea Purchase Sources

Online Purchase Habits

Willingness to Pay More For Various Teas

V. MEDICINAL/WELLNESS AND KOMBUCHA TEAS

Past-Year Use of Teas Formulated for Health & Wellness

Wellness Formulations Tried & Those Rated Most Important

Details of Medicinal Tea Use

Details About Kombucha Tea

VI. GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES IN HOT TEA CHOICES

Past 12-Months Hot Tea Consumption by Age

Brand Usage Patterns by Age

Attitudes Toward Tea by Age Group

Willingness to Pay More For Various Tea Types by Age

Number

VII. IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

Impact of the Pandemic

Health Conditions Experienced in Past 12 Months

MARKET SEGMENTATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1fg1n