United States Hot Tea Market Report 2021

The "The 2021 Study of Hot Tea in the U.S" report
This study is designed to provide directional insights into overall tea consumption among the U.S. adult population and details of hot tea habits and preferences among a targeted sample of regular hot tea drinkers.
Drinking tea specifically for health benefits is trending up among males. Learn more about hot tea consumption habits with the 2021 Study of Hot Tea, the 12th in a trended series initiated in 2003.
TOPICS INCLUDE:
Phase I: General Population Trends
- Trends in consumption of hot tea and competing beverages
- Incidence of drinking hot tea, overall and by season
- Profile of hot tea drinkers
- Overall size of the hot tea market
Phase II: Online Interviews among Regular Hot Tea Drinkers
- Attitudes toward tea (taste, healthfulness, variety-seeking, etc.)
- Frequency of consumption, including demographic characteristics of daily drinkers
- Types of hot tea consumed, including frequency and brand
- Tea flavor preferences
- Consumption of caffeinated vs. decaffeinated teas as well as at-home vs. away-from-home usage
- Brand awareness, image and regular/most often usage
- Occasions and locations for consuming hot tea
- Hot tea purchase behavior, including purchase sources, willingness to pay more for selected qualities and details of online purchasing
- Tea preparation habits, including use of single serve brewers and preference for bagged vs. loose-leaf teas
- Generational differences in hot tea choices, focused on 18-34 year old tea drinkers
- Market segmentation analysis
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
METHODOLOGY
KEY FINDINGS
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
PHASE I: GENERAL POPULATION TRENDS
- Past-Year Consumption of Hot Tea
- Drank Hot Tea in Past Year (Among total adults)
PHASE II: ONLINE INTERVIEWS AMONG REGULAR HOT TEA DRINKERS
I. HOT TEA CONSUMPTION HABITS AND PREFERENCES
A. FREQUENCY OF DRINKING HOT TEA
- Length of Time Hot Tea Consumed
- Reasons For Drinking Hot Tea
- Attitudes Toward Tea: Health
- Frequency of Drinking Hot Tea
- Average Number of Cups of Hot Tea Consumed Per Week
- Types of Tea Drink at Least Once a Week
B. TEA VARIETIES CONSUMED
- Traditional Hot Tea Varieties Consumed
- Specialty Black Teas Drunk in Past 12 Months
- Share of Last 10 Cups of Hot Tea by Type
- Awareness & Consumption of Emerging Tea Varieties
- Qualities/Benefits Associated With Tea Varieties
- Consumption of Caffeinated vs. Decaffeinated Tea
- Attitudes Toward Caffeine Content of Hot Tea
- Consumption of Caffeinated vs. Decaffeinated Black and Green Teas
- Attitudes Toward Variety-Seeking in Beverages/Tea
C. TEA FLAVOR PREFERENCES
- Attitudes Toward Tea: Taste
- Tea Flavor Drink Most Often
- Leading Black, Green and Herbal Tea Flavors
- Chai Tea Flavors Drank in Past 12 Months
- Trends in Hot Tea Flavor Choices
D. TEA OCCASIONS & LOCATIONS
- Times of Day Drink Hot Tea
- Share of Last 10 Cups of Hot Tea by Location
- Tea Consumption Habits at Work
- Tea Consumption Habits On-The-Go
II. BRAND AWARENESS, TRIAL AND PERCEPTION
A. BRAND AWARENESS AND USAGE
- Brand Awareness
- Brand Awareness Trends
- Brands Drink Regularly/Occasionally/Drink Most Often
- Brand Usage Trends
- Brand Loyalty
- Impact of Tea Type on Brand Choice
- Satisfaction With Tea Brand Drunk Most Often
B. BRAND SELECTION
- Attributes Very Important on Brand Choice For Tea Types
- Factors Exerting Most Influence on Hot Tea Brand Choice
C. BRAND PERCEPTION
- Hot Tea Brand Ratings
- Brand Images: Perceptual Maps
III. TEA PREPARATION
- Favorite Hot Tea Additives
- Tea Appliances Owned
- Details of Single-Serve Brewer Use
- Forms of Hot Tea Purchase/Drink
- Details of Loose Tea Consumption Habits
IV. TEA PURCHASE HABITS
- Hot Tea Purchase Sources
- Online Purchase Habits
- Willingness to Pay More For Various Teas
V. MEDICINAL/WELLNESS AND KOMBUCHA TEAS
- Past-Year Use of Teas Formulated for Health & Wellness
- Wellness Formulations Tried & Those Rated Most Important
- Details of Medicinal Tea Use
- Details About Kombucha Tea
VI. GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES IN HOT TEA CHOICES
- Past 12-Months Hot Tea Consumption by Age
- Brand Usage Patterns by Age
- Attitudes Toward Tea by Age Group
- Willingness to Pay More For Various Tea Types by Age
- Number
VII. IMPACT OF PANDEMIC
- Impact of the Pandemic
- Health Conditions Experienced in Past 12 Months
MARKET SEGMENTATION
