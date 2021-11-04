KlayGames (KLAYG) Announces First Token Burn

SEOUL, Korea, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlayGames official channel announced the blockchain game project’s intention to burn KLAYG, its tokens, to stabilize its economy. The chain the token will be burnt will be Ethereum, as the token is multi-chain. A total number of 9.75 million tokens will be burnt, out of 10 million tokens, which amounts for 97.5% of the total supply. The burnt tokens will be minted on Solana and Klaytn chains, in the same amount. Token burn will take place from 11/06 to 11/07, for a total of two days.



KlayGames is getting attention due to the official announcement for launching metaverse named klayvegas on January 17, 2022.

About KlayGames

Users' daily life would be a special game in Klaygames. Connecting everyone's daily life to games, KlayGames is creating new values, a Guide of game advertisement, Vitalization of the game ecosystem. From Mobile to PC, experience-based channels such as Blockchain-based games, One-click pre-booking service on the platform, KlayGames team provide various advertising products for the best efficiency in the best moment.

