New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "C-Arms Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020207/?utm_source=GNW





The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an impact on the C-arms market. C-arms are used in image-guided procedures that are mostly elective, which were postponed due to COVID 19. This may have also resulted in hospitals deterring the investments in high-cost capital equipment during the current pandemic, as they focus more on ventilators or other COVID-19 treatment supporting equipment. According to the study published in the British Journal of Surgery, in May 2020, based on a 12-week period of peak disruption to hospital services due to COVID-19, around 28.4 million elective surgeries worldwide were expected to be canceled or postponed in 2020. More than 580,000 planned surgeries in India have been canceled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the European Association of Urology guideline, while handling COVID-19 positive patients needing surgery, a specially equipped operating room needs to be designed, where a mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray system for radiology and healthcare professionals will be needed for operating. Hence, considering the rising cases of COVID-19 and its significant effect on healthcare systems across the region, it is estimated that the market will continue the steady growth rate trajectory during the forecast period.



Moreover, the major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in maneuverability and imaging capabilities, and increasing demand for imaging technologies from emerging economies.



Imaging systems are becoming an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Specialists in fields, such as surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. The devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which helps physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections. As a result, treatment results are better and the patient’s recovery is also faster. C-arms are currently being used in several areas of medicine and their applications are expected to increase over time. These factors, along with the increasing demand for healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, are driving the C-arms market. The emerging market economies include India, Mexico, Russia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Brazil, and others. Critically, an emerging market economy is transitioning from a low income, less developed, often pre-industrial economy toward a modern, industrial economy with a higher standard of living. The primary reason for the rising demand for C-arms in this region is rising healthcare expenditure, continuous advancement in the products, and increasing surgical procedures. The burden of cancer is also continuously increasing in India. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, about 1,324,413 new cancer cases were reported in India. Similarly, according to the GLOBOCAN, in 2020, around 27,885 new cases of cancer were reported in Saudi Arabia, and about 13,069 deaths occurred due to it. Companies are constantly indulged in expanding and introducing new products in these emerging countries. For instance, in January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare, an India-based company, launched Elite – Flat Panel Digital C-arm with motorized movements. The rising number of hospitals and clinics and advancing healthcare infrastructure in these countries are leading to the rising adoption of technologically advanced C-arm systems such as digital C-arms. However, with the high cost of the C-arm system and growing use of refurbished evices is expected to be a restraining factor in the market studied.



Key Market Trends



The Mini C-Arm Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth over the Forecast period



The mini C-arm Segment is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR during the forecasted period. And with an increasing focus on the portability of C-arms, there is a significant market opportunity for companies producing mini C-arms. Several mini c-arms are designed explicitly for extremity imaging and have a smaller footprint, along with increased mobility compared to the full-size c-arms. Currently available systems in the mini c-arm category vary significantly in size and cost depending upon the functionality offered for the procedures. Manufacturers are differentiating their products based on mobility, the field of view, and by including alternate imaging technologies. For instance, OrthoScan Inc.’s FD Pulse is the world’s first mini C-Arm equipped with pulsed fluoroscopy.



The mini C-arms segment is expected to register several product launches during the forecast period, as companies are upgrading their product offerings at a fast pace by launching new products in this segment. For instance, in September 2019, Orthoscan Inc. (the sister company of Ziehm Imaging), launched the Orthoscan TAU family of innovative mini-sized C-arms., which represents a new generation of mini-sized C-arms from the manufacturer. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, along with the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic disease, the Mini C-arm Segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



North America Holds the Major Share in the Studied Market and is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold major share over the forecast period, and the United States is holding the largest market share over the forecast period within the North American region, owing to the high standards of healthcare infrastructure in the United States, along with the high frequency of diagnostic examination, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the United States.



For instance, according to the estimates of the American Heart Association, in 2018, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States, which is about one of every three deaths in the United States. Also, some of the significant risk factors, such as smoking and high blood pressure, are increasing in the United States, owing to the sedentary lifestyle of the population. Moreover, as per the Census Bureau estimates, the geriatric population (65 years or older) in the United States is expected to rise from around 56 million in 2020 to 94 million by 2060. The increasing geriatric population is thus expected to increase the number of surgeries that help in increasing the overall market demand.



Furthermore, the increasing trend of new product approval and launches, along with the development of advanced technologies plays a vital role in the growth of the studied market in the region. For instance, in May 2019, ControlRad Inc. received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its ControlRad Trace, which is a technology that can be integrated into existing mobile C-arms to reduce radiation in any fluoroscopic imaging procedure. Thus, because of the aforementioned factors, the C-arms Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period in North America.



Competitive Landscape



The C-arms market is consolidated and is highly competitive. The key players of the studied market include GE Company (GE Healthcare), Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation among others. Major players are consistently trying to gain a competitive advantage through product innovations and upgrades in existing product lines. The Mobile C-arm segment is registering intense competition due to several mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2020, Ziehm Imaging announced the acquisition of Therenva, a developer of planning and imaging software tools for cardiovascular procedures. Through this acquisition, Ziehm Imaging aims to leverage its strong distribution network of mobile C-arm systems to market Therenva’s current product portfolio globally.



Additional Benefits:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________