VectivBio to Present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced that Luca Santarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VectivBio, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of VectivBio’s website at www.vectivbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio (Nasdaq: VECT) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming and improving the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Our lead product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). It is being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 plays a central role in disease pathophysiology, including Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

With the CoMET platform, we also aim to address severe and often fatal Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs) in pediatric populations. IMDs represent a group of genetic disorders in which dysregulated Co-enzyme A (CoA) metabolism is a factor. Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and propionic acidemia (PA). Additional targets include urea cycle disorders, fatty acid oxidation disorders, and amino acidopathies.

Learn more at www.vectivbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

