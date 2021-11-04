eMagin to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Results on November 12, 2021

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will release results for the third quarter on November 12, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9 a.m. EST on November 12, 2021, to discuss quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. The live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website via https://www.emagin.com/investors/event-webcast. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour after the live event. To join the conference call within the United States, dial 1-844-308-1725, for international access dial 1-929-517-0939. The passcode for the call is 7154538. All participants are encouraged to join at least 10 minutes before the start of the live event.

About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contact:

eMagin Corporation

Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7900

investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

617-542-5300

eman@investorrelations.com