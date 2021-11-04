New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Industrial Automation Software Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179128/?utm_source=GNW

- Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics aim to assist, or even completely automate, many clerical and social interaction tasks. Along with industrial robots, the use of service robots is increasing in the fast-developing market of the European region.

- Many of the EU’s research & innovation (R&I) programs have constantly supported the development of solutions and technologies that enable the European manufacturing sector to utilize digital opportunities fully. Many of the projects are financed by the Factories of the Future Public-Private Partnership as they cover areas such as digital automation, process optimization of manufacturing assets, simulation and analytics technologies, and ICT innovation for manufacturing SMEs.?

- The market in Europe experiences high investments in terms of new developments, partnerships, and acquisitions. Further investment by various governments in the region is expected to increase the need for client-based software solutions to meet the rising demands from SMEs as well as from larger organizations. ?

- The COVID-19 pandemic brought significant adoption of Industry 4.0 that utilizes several smart manufacturing technologies. Digital workflows and automation are no longer goals; they are becoming necessary requirements. IoT devices have offered manufacturers a path toward preserving revenue streams during this pandemic. ?Rising demand for smart manufacturing products and services in response to the public health crisis is expected to drive further growth.



Launch of stringent energy conservation standards and the drive for local processing is driving the market in Europe



- The growing regulations on energy consumption across the country, with the launch of strict energy conservation standards and the drive for local processing in Europe, are driving the growth of Industrial Automation Software in the region. Also, the increasingly dynamic needs of the industry, demanding complex operations and processes, and the need to reduce machine hours required for a specific operation, are driving the demand for industrial automation software in Europe.?

- According to BP (British oil and gas company), in 2020, the renewable energy consumption in the European Union amounted to 6.97 exajoules. Germany amounted to the largest share of consumption with around 2.2 exajoules, followed by the United Kingdom and Spain consumption of 1.2 exajoules and 0.77 exajoules, respectively.?

- The European Union proposed to revise its goal under the Energy Efficiency Directive, from a target of 20% by 2020 to 30% by 2030. This includes the incentives to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to monitor the efficiency levels in new energy generation capacities and undergo energy audits. These growing regulations on energy consumption across the region have further supported the growth of the market. ?

- Automation software also helps end-user industries in Europe to control the overall manufacturing operations and deliver superior quality products with high precision. The effective deployment of automation software minimizes process failures and reduces product failure costs and waste.



Increasing use of industrial automation in automotive sector has a positive impact on the market



- Smart factory offers the automotive industry opportunities to react faster to the market requirements, reduce manufacturing downtimes, enhance the efficiency of supply chains, and expand productivity. The automotive industry is among the prominent sectors that hold a significant share of the world’s automated manufacturing facilities.

- The production facilities of various automakers are automated to maintain efficiency. The growing trend of replacing conventional vehicles with EVs is expected to augment the automotive industry’s demand further.

- The inculcation of industrial control systems software in auto manufacturing plants gives companies the ability to keep real-time track of productivity and quality through the data generated through plant connectivity and offering mitigating actions to the line supervisors and plant executives.

- Moreover, the auto assembly witnessed significant demand using automation, showing a growth pattern in the number of cars being produced while simultaneously cutting costs. Further, the smart factory implementation in this sector has grown considerably, creating significant demand for industrial automation software.?



Competitive Landscape



The market is considered a moderately consolidated market as there are many players; however, a majority share of the market is divided among a few players. Innovations in the market require the developers to understand the industrial process better to deliver a suitable solution and drive close collaboration among the stakeholders during development and customization to suit the end users’ needs.



- March 2021 - Infor, the prominent cloud company, announced Cory, a resource management company, deployed Infor EAM to improve asset performance management. The platform is already deployed in Belvedere, London, with transfer stations and other business sections to follow. It is designed to optimize the organization, coordination, and intelligence surrounding maintenance planning and associated inventory. The company selected Infor EAM as part of a modernization project to support future expansion plans, including an anaerobic digestion facility for food.?

- April 2021 - UK-based AVEVA partnered with PlanetTogether, the leading Advanced Planning & Scheduling (APS) platform provider. This would add robust new capabilities to the AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System (MES) in terms of visual planning and scheduling, multi-plant production planning, and production schedule optimization, further broadening AVEVA’s portfolio of Industry 4.0 manufacturing solutions.?



https://www.reportlinker.com/p06179128/



