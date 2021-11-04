Global Smart Grid Analysis Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and Projections of CAGRs through 2026

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Grid: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for smart grid technology is estimated to grow from $36.9 billion in 2021 to $55.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The smart grid, regarded as the next-generation power grid, uses two-way flows of electricity and information to create a widely distributed automated energy delivery network.

Most countries around the globe face the predominant issues of power losses and concerns of resilience from the traditional electric transmission and distribution infrastructure. Hence, many countries have been making significant investments in research while collaborating with key players and deploying smart grid infrastructure in an effort to modernize the current grid. The smart grid market is likely to be boosted during the forecast period of this report due to the smart grid's energy efficiency benefits and the move towards grid digitalization.

A smart grid infrastructure offers a key advantage of incorporating renewable energy sources in the current electricity grid. Therefore, it enables the creation of a hybrid grid while supporting the rising requirement for energy protection. Promising government initiatives aimed at sustainable energy production that require dependable power infrastructure are projected to accelerate the smart grid market through 2025.

Leading players in the smart grid market include ABB, Aclara, C3 Energy, Cisco, Eaton, Enel X North America, eSmart Systems, EsyaSoft, Fujitsu, General Electric, Globema, Grid4C, Honeywell, IBM, Itron, Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Oracle, and OSI. All these companies are investing in smart grid technology as a response to the increasing demand for energy management and automation. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.

There continues to be rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization due to the development of emerging economies and because of this growth, there is expected to be increased investments in smart grids across the globe.

Smart grid technology is enabled by advanced sensors called as Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs), which allow operators to measure grid stability; advanced digital meters that provide consumers with information and report outages automatically; relays for sensing and automatically recovering from errors in the substation; automated feeder switches for re-routing power; and batteries for storing surplus energy and making it available in the future to the grid to meet demand.

Smart grid technology is increasingly viewed as a strategic infrastructural investment that will facilitate long-term economic prosperity and maximize profits while conserving power.

