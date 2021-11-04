South Africa Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry Report 2021: Influencing Factors, Competition, Industry Associations, State of the Industry, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the restaurants, fast food and catering industry, including information on the size of the sector, revenue and market share by type of outlet, developments and corporate actions.
There are profiles of 53 companies including major players such as Famous Brands and Spur Corporation, fast food franchises such as KFC, Simply Asia and Kauai and catering companies including Bidvest Catering Services and Main Event Catering.
The Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry
Lockdowns, supply chain constraints, unrest and load-shedding have had devastating consequences for South Africa's restaurant, fast food and catering industry. Forced closures during hard lockdown and restrictions since, including reduced trading hours, alcohol bans and limits on the number of patrons have resulted in ongoing challenges.
While fast food franchises have been relatively resilient, independent restaurants, coffee shops and fine dining restaurants have been significantly affected, and the catering industry has come to a standstill.
Claims and losses
As revenue dried up, many restaurants across the country closed down, including some well-known restaurants. Some establishments filed business interruption claims with insurers due to pandemic-related losses. Several insurers rejected claims, arguing that the losses were not caused by local occurrences of a notifiable disease within 40km of the business premises but to lockdown, the government and general public response to the pandemic. Policyholders sued and the Supreme Court of Appeal found in favour of the policyholders.
Restaurant and Consumer Trends
Technology and innovation continues to drive the industry. These include increasingly convenient online ordering options, more delivery options and dark kitchens, which prepare online food orders at centralised production facilities. Consumer lifestyle habits, shopping behaviour and food consumption patterns have changed and people are spending more time at home, ordering online, dining out nearer to home and reducing visits to malls.
The challenging trading conditions have forced restaurants to cut costs, streamline menus and use innovative marketing strategies and brand loyalty programmes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development Initiatives
4.2. Africa
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. COVID-19
5.2. Unrest
5.3. Government Intervention
5.4. Economic Environment
5.5. Rising Input Costs
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Retail Developments
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Labour Resources
5.10. Environmental Concerns
5.11. Advertising and Marketing
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Adega Restaurants CC
- Air Chefs (SOC) Ltd
- Anat Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Andiccio 24 Head Office CC
- Applecart Properties 42 (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Catering Services (Pty) Ltd
- Burger Bistro Franchising (Pty) Ltd
- Chickenland (Pty) Ltd
- CSG Food Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Dulce Milkwood (Pty) Ltd
- Eclectic Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Empact Group (Pty) Ltd
- Famous Brands Ltd
- Feedem Group (Pty) Ltd
- Fournews Developments (Pty) Ltd
- Golden Fried Chicken (Pty) Ltd
- Grand Parade Investments Ltd
- Hentiq 2517 (Pty) Ltd
- Hot Dog Cafe (Pty) Ltd
- Hungry Lion Fast Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Imperium Franchise Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Kauai Juice (Pty) Ltd
- KFC (Pty) Ltd
- King Pie Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- KK Doughnuts SA (Pty) Ltd
- Krugkor Franchise (Pty) Ltd
- Laudian Franchise Management One (Pty) Ltd
- Le Fera (Pty) Ltd
- Main Event Catering (Pty) Ltd
- Mochachos Franchise Management (Pty) Ltd
- MSA Devco (Pty) Ltd
- OBC Group (Pty) Ltd
- Ocean Basket Franchise Company (Pty) Ltd
- Open Food Group (Pty) Ltd
- Par-Avion (Pty) Ltd
- Pie City Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Pizza Hut (Pty) Ltd
- Primi World (Pty) Ltd
- Retsol Stores (Pty) Ltd
- Roman's Pizza (Pretoria) (Pty) Ltd
- Sandwich Baron Franchising CC
- Seattle Coffee Company (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Simply Asia Franchise Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Sodexo Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Source Food Catering and Events (Pty) Ltd
- Spur Corporation Ltd
- Streamline Brands (Pty) Ltd
- Sumptuous Caterers (Pty) Ltd
- Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd
- View Rock Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Why Cook (Pty) Ltd
- Wiesenhof Coffee Roastery (Pty) Ltd
- Xantium Trading 471 (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28cfon