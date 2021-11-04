Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Announces the Organization of Mountain High Apothecary and Publishes Update of Recent Company Business Developments

Miami, FL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC: AZFL) announced today that the company has provided its shareholders and investors with a recap of new company business developments and disclosed a status update for company projects.



AZFL’s subsidiary in Miami, FL, Green America Laboratories (GAL), has presented building plans that are presently under review by local county building and planning authorities. GAL’s development team expects approval to proceed with the build-out and installation of the state-of-the-art laboratory facility in the coming weeks. The lab’s configuration manufactured by Precision Extraction Solutions has the capacity to produce 225 liters of pure CBD distillate daily and once operational will be the largest manufacturer of bulk cannabinoid concentrates in South Florida. Company managers project 2022 product sales of more than $30 Million for GAL.

This past week, AZFL also reported its third quarter financial results and disclosures showing the highest revenues and gross profit levels of any trimester in the history of the company as a registered issuer. The company posted consolidated revenues from operations of $4.885 million, and more than $500k in gross profit for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021. AZFL’s wholly owned subsidiary Innova Consulting Group, already reporting positive financial results, projects to increase revenues again two-fold as it reveals new applications designed for marijuana management, plus agricultural and distribution solution applications to an expanding customer base. The new applications are designed for the Latin American Cannabis Markets. The company is also rapidly increasing its customer base among the more than 1,800 cannabis licensees in the country of Colombia that demand the innovative software solutions that Innova provides locally.

AZFL’s partnership with Colombia Dreams Marijuana (CDM) has advanced efforts to complete its labeling designs and mass processing capabilities for products that are being registered for sale in Mexico and throughout Europe starting in Italy this winter. CDM holds all the cultivation and production licenses for cannabis derivatives, while also having a long-standing technical and scientific cooperation agreement with the National University of Colombia.

Botanica de la Sierra—AZFL’s Colombian agricultural partner—agreed to organize Mountain High Apothecary as a subsidiary of AZFL, merging company assets with the objective of exporting medical marijuana flower grown in Colombia to the European Union and other Latin markets that have legally regulated the activity. Botanica de la Sierra is also a fully licensed Colombian grower, manufacturer and distributer of high-CBD and medical marijuana products.

The Company also completed discussions with Stilbon Corp., AZFL’s strategic marketing partner, in preparation to introduce AZFL’s custom made Colombian high CBD and medical marijuana products to its more than 3,000 points of sale across the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and South America. Stilbon has been in the business of consumer product distribution for more than 25 years, specializing in the worldwide wholesale distribution of mid to high-end brands and consumer products including name brand perfumes, cosmetics, health and beauty products, wines and spirits, and agricultural food products.

Also this week, via Twitter, Amazonas Florestal disclosed the appointment of Alex Otero, one of the directors of Green America Laboratories, to the position of Country Director for the country of Mexico. Mr. Otero will now direct AZFL’s Mexican subsidiary Magna Leaf México (MLM). Magna Leaf México is in the process of registering products that AZFL is custom manufacturing in Colombia—for distribution in Mexico, the US and the emerging Latin American markets.

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rainforest properties. In 2017, the company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the company is building an important hemp-derived extraction facility in Miami, FL dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness products.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.