Entasis Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) achieved all primary and secondary endpoints from landmark Phase 3 ATTACK trial



Robust dataset builds compelling case for SUL-DUR which if approved, could become the first, uniquely differentiated and life-saving treatment option for patients with Acinetobacter infections

Preparing for commercialization ahead of NDA submission in mid-2022, under the leadership of newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer Anna Diaz Triola

Entasis’ pathogen-directed platform and latest candidate ETX0462 highlighted by seminal publication in the prestigious scientific journal Nature

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2021 and issued a business update for the quarter and recent weeks.

“The past few weeks have been an exciting period for Entasis, with announcement of topline data from the landmark Phase 3 ATTACK trial in patients with Acinetobacter infections, where SUL-DUR achieved all primary and secondary endpoints,” said Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer at Entasis. “SUL-DUR is the first investigational drug to not only demonstrate efficacy in 28-day all-cause mortality in this patient population, but also show a meaningful advantage in clinical cure rates as well as safety. In a therapeutic area where incremental improvements have long been the norm, our data provides the prospect of SUL-DUR being a potential life-saving treatment for patients with Acinetobacter infections. We look forward to discussing our data with the regulatory agencies in preparation for NDA submission in mid-2022. During the past quarter we also accelerated our commercial readiness activities for SUL-DUR with the appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as our Chief Commercial Officer to spearhead this effort. Lastly, we continue to make progress with the rest of our pipeline, including publication of our latest candidate ETX0462 in the prestigious journal Nature. ETX0462 is the first in a new class of agents with activity against multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa as well as several high-priority biothreat pathogens.”

Third Quarter and Recent Weeks Highlights

SUL-DUR

The Company, and its partner Zai Lab (Nasdaq: ZLAB), announced topline data from ATTACK, a single Phase 3 registrational trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR in patients with confirmed carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections. SUL-DUR achieved the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections (CRABC m-MITT* population in Part A of the study), demonstrating statistical non-inferiority versus colistin. Mortality analyses in all pre-specified populations included in the topline results unequivocally favored SUL-DUR versus colistin. At Test of Cure, there was a statistically significant difference in clinical cure rate favoring SUL-DUR over colistin. SUL-DUR also met the primary safety objective of the study achieving statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.

The Company is currently planning for a NDA submission in mid-2022.

Zoliflodacin

The Company continues to support its partner, the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), and its Phase 3 registrational trial of zoliflodacin for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea. The trial will assess the safety and efficacy of oral zoliflodacin versus the current standard of care combination of intramuscular ceftriaxone plus oral azithromycin. The trial continues to actively enroll patients with uncomplicated gonorrhea, including infections potentially caused by multidrug-resistant strains of N. gonorrhoeae at 12 clinical trial sites across the United States, the Netherlands, South Africa and Thailand, including 6 new sites activated since the start of the year.



ETX0462

In pre-clinical data presented at the World Microbe Forum, ETX0462 exhibited robust antibacterial activity against multiple Gram-negative pathogens, and bactericidal activity reaching >3-log drop vs. initial inoculum in a neutropenic murine lung model against clinical isolates of P. aeruginosa. Similar in vivo efficacy was also demonstrated for the biothreat pathogens Y. pestis and B. pseudomallei. The scientific platform from which ETX0462 was developed and its preclinical profile were the subject of a recent publication in the prestigious journal Nature.



Corporate & Business Highlights

In July, the Company announced the appointment of Anna Diaz Triola as its Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibilities for global commercial strategy including U.S. sales and marketing operations. Ms. Triola previously served as the Vice President, Marketing at Summit Therapeutics, and prior to that held leadership roles at Flexion Therapeutics, Chiasma, Cubist, and Biogen.



Third Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported a net loss of $12.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $11.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net loss was primarily related to an increase in general and administrative expenses as the Company initiated select pre-commercialization activities.

Research and development expenses were $9.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $9.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of $0.1 million was primarily due to a decrease of $0.5 million in expenses related to our SUL-DUR product candidate and a decrease of $0.2 million in expenses related to our ETX0462 product candidate, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in personnel expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase of $1.1 million was driven primarily by increases of $0.3 million in legal costs, $0.3 million in personnel costs, $0.2 million in consulting costs and $0.1 million in insurance related costs.

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $44.1 million, compared to $53.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2022.

*Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex Microbiologically Modified Intent-to-Treat Population

About Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Entasis is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including SUL-DUR (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacterales infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Gram-negative infections including Pseudomonas). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Research on ETX0462 reported in this news release is partially supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is sponsored by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by an award from Wellcome Trust, as administrated by CARB-X. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 9,282 $ 9,387 $ 28,638 $ 31,249 General and administrative 4,320 3,213 10,938 10,235 Total operating expenses 13,602 12,600 39,576 41,484 Loss from operations (13,602 ) (12,600 ) (39,576 ) - (41,484 ) Other income: Grant income 1,208 1,458 4,444 1,519 Interest income 3 9 10 170 Total other income 1,211 1,467 4,454 1,689 Net loss $ (12,391 ) $ (11,133 ) $ (35,122 ) $ (39,795 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.97 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted 47,310,254 29,960,219 41,869,412 20,151,570







Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 44,124 $ 53,247 Other assets 6,642 8,311 Total assets $ 50,766 $ 61,558 Total liabilities $ 9,531 $ 9,269 Total stockholders' equity 41,235 52,289 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,766 $ 61,558











