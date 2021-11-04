Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in an Upcoming Event and Conference in November 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in two upcoming events in November 2021:



Viridian Capital Cannabis Expert Series on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development, to participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register for the fireside chat.





to register for the fireside chat. Cowen’s 4th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held on November 29 – December 1, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “U.S. MSOs: The North-East” on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be participating in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. For more information, please contact your Cowen representative.

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during the conference, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com



