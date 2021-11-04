Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in November Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in November:



Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2021

Panel discussion: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. HKT

The 8th BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit

Panel discussion: Several pre-record and live-streaming videos available beginning on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 through Friday, November 19, 2021

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Pre-record video available beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT through Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. GMT

Webcast link of Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

