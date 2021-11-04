Orgenesis Reports 425% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2021 Compared to Same Period Last Year

Orgenesis to host conference call today at 8:30AM ET

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “We are making steady progress rolling out our POCare Platform, as illustrated by our solid revenue growth. Specifically, revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased to $28.6 million, compared to just $5.3 million for the same period last year. To put the Company’s growth in perspective, our revenue run rate is nearly on par with our former Masthercell CDMO operations at the time of its sale. However, we believe the new POCare platform is far more advanced, cost effective, and scalable.”

“Feedback from within the industry has been encouraging as our POCare platform addresses many of the key challenges facing the industry, including capacity constraints and excessive costs. By producing personalized cell and gene therapies (CGTs) at the point of care, we believe we are able to add new capacity within months instead of years. At the same time, we are advancing the roll out of our Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units & Labs (OMPULs), which are fully integrated, all-in-one bioprocessing units that can be rapidly deployed as a standardized industrial cleanroom alternative at the point of care.”

“While our current revenues reflect the validation phase of our roll-out strategy, we expect to increasingly benefit from revenue sharing and royalty agreements with our respective partners as we potentially advance the respective point-of-care therapies being developed. Importantly, we believe our new model of decentralized supply of cell and gene therapies, based on standardization of the manufacturing environment, represents an attractive and commercially viable path forward for the industry, to unlock the full potential of CGTs.”

“We continue to expand our global network through collaborations with some of the leading research centers, hospitals and biotech companies around the world, such as Johns Hopkins University in the U.S., as well as recent additions in Italy and Spain. We are integrating over 30 therapies, in various development stages, into our POCare platform, spanning immuno-oncology, anti-viral, metabolic/auto-immune diseases, tissue regeneration and more.”

The Company’s complete financial results are available in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021 which is available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website.

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time today, November 4, 2021, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0002 and by entering access code: 236477. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/43447 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website here.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Friday, November 4, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, November 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 43447.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format. The Orgenesis Point of Care Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, our ability to manage our research and development programs that are based on novel technologies, our ability to control key elements relating to the development and commercialization of therapeutic product candidates with third parties, the timing of completion of clinical trials and studies, the availability of additional data, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, our ability to manage potential disruptions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans, the development of our POCare strategy, our trans differentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes, the technology behind our in-licensed ATMPs not functioning as expected, our ability to further our CGT development projects, either directly or through our JV partner agreements, and to fulfill our obligations under such agreements, our license agreements with other institutions, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

ORGENESIS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  

As of

  

September 30,
2021

  

December 31,
2020

Assets

     
      

CURRENT ASSETS:

     

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,917

 

$

44,923

Restricted cash

 

487

  

645

Accounts receivable, net *

 

15,950

  

3,085

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

 

1,667

  

1,070

Convertible loan to related party

 

3,018

  

-

Grants receivable

 

169

  

169

Inventory

 

133

  

185

Total current assets

 

36,341

  

50,077

      

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

     

Deposits

$

358

 

$

296

Investments in associates, net

 

397

  

175

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

5,706

  

3,073

Intangible assets, net

 

12,064

  

13,023

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,122

  

1,474

Goodwill

 

8,414

  

8,745

Other assets

 

802

  

821

Total non-current assets

 

28,863

  

27,607

TOTAL ASSETS

$

65,204

 

$

77,684

* Including related party in the amount of $1,069 thousand and $744 thousand as of September 30, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020, respectively.


ORGENESIS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont’d)
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  

As of

  

September 30,
2021

  

December 31,
2020

Liabilities and Equity

     
      

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

     

Accounts payable

$

3,056

  

$

8,649

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

2,474

   

792

 

Income tax payable

 

74

   

7

 

Employees and related payables

 

1,919

   

1,463

 

Advance payments on account of grant

 

1,108

   

692

 

Short-term loans and current maturities of long-term loans

 

-

   

145

 

Contract liabilities

 

59

   

59

 

Current maturities of finance leases

 

18

   

19

 

Current maturities of operating leases

 

476

   

485

 

Current maturities of convertible loans

 

4,382

   

3,974

 

Total current liabilities

 

13,566

   

16,285

 
      

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

     

Non-current operating leases

$

665

  

$

1,020

 

Convertible loans

 

7,277

   

7,200

 

Retirement benefits obligation

 

98

   

74

 

Non-current finance leases

 

47

   

64

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

290

   

313

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

8,377

   

8,671

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

21,943

   

24,956

 
      
      

EQUITY:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 145,833,334
shares authorized, 24,537,366 and 24,223,093 shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December
31, 2020, respectively

 

3

   

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

145,338

   

140,397

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

290

   

748

 

Treasury stock 262,090 and 55,309 shares as of September
30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

(1,159

)

  

(250

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(101,356

)

  

(88,319

)

Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc.

 

43,116

   

52,579

 

Non-controlling interest

 

145

   

149

 

Total equity

 

43,261

   

52,728

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

65,204

  

$

77,684

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.


ORGENESIS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (INCOME)
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and loss per share amounts)
(Unaudited)


   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended 
   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2020		 

Revenues

 

$

7,606

  

$

1,450

  

$

25,656

  

$

4,305

 

Revenues from related party

  

1,070

   

279

   

2,954

   

1,051

 

Total revenues

  

8,676

   

1,729

   

28,610

   

5,356

 

Cost of services and other research and development expenses

  

10,007

   

6,951

   

25,861

   

36,787

 

Amortization of intangible assets

  

236

   

87

   

713

   

258

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

  

6,092

   

4,042

   

11,961

   

11,171

 

Other income, net

  

(3

)

  

(5

)

  

(31

)

  

(9

)

Operating loss

  

7,656

   

9,346

   

9,894

   

42,851

 

Financial expenses, net *

  

2,410

   

238

   

3,049

   

904

 

Share in net loss of associated companies

  

18

   

-

   

33

   

-

 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

  

10,084

   

9,584

   

12,976

   

43,755

 

Tax expenses (income)

  

67

   

(18

)

  

65

   

(53

)

Net loss from continuing operations

  

10,151

   

9,566

   

13,041

   

43,702

 

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

  

-

   

(7,132

)

  

-

   

(90,318

)

Net loss (income)

  

10,151

   

2,434

   

13,041

   

(46,616

)

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations

  

8

   

(7

)

  

(4

)

  

(40

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

  

-

   

-

   

-

   

(492

)

Net loss (income) attributable to Orgenesis Inc.

 

$

10,159

  

$

2,427

  

$

13,037

  

$

(47,148

)

             

Loss (Earnings) per share:

            

Basic and diluted from continuing operations

 

$

0.42

  

$

0.43

  

$

0.54

  

$

2.13

 

Basic and diluted from discontinued operations

 

$

-

  

$

(0.32

)

 

$

-

  

$

(4.69

)

Basic and diluted

 

$

0.42

  

$

0.11

  

$

0.54

  

$

(2.56

)

             

Weighted average number of shares used in computation of Basic and Diluted loss (earnings) per share:

            

Basic and diluted

  

24,275,276

   

22,094,470

   

24,278,292

   

20,469,470

 
             

Comprehensive loss (income):

            
                 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

10,151

  

$

9,566

  

$

13,041

  

$

43,702

 
                 

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax

  

-

   

(7,132

)

  

-

   

(90,318

)

Other comprehensive loss (income)- translation adjustments

  

229

   

(282

)

  

458

   

115

 
                 

Release of translation adjustment due to sale of subsidiary

  

-

   

-

   

-

   

(194

)

                 

Comprehensive loss (income)

  

10,380

   

2,152

   

13,499

   

(46,695

)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributed to non-controlling interests from continuing operations

  

8

   

(7

)

  

(4

)

  

(40

)

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

  

-

   

-

   

-

   

(492

)

                 

Comprehensive loss (income) attributed to Orgenesis Inc.

 

$

10,388

  

$

2,145

  

$

13,495

  

$

(47,227

)

* Including loss from extinguishment in connection with convertible loan restructuring in the amount of $ 1,865 thousand for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.