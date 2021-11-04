The Food Storage Container Market is expected to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Storage Container Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793581/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the food storage container market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for durable and lightweight containers and the shelf-life extension of food products to avert cross-contamination. In addition, the growing preference for durable and lightweight containers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food storage container market in US analysis includes end-user and shape segments.



The food storage container market in US is segmented as below:

By Shape

• Round

• Square

• Rectangle



By End-user

• Restaurants

• Catering

• Hotels

• Bars



This study identifies the growing demand for odor- and stain-resistant storage containersas one of the prime reasons driving the food storage container market growth in US during the next few years.



The report on food storage container market in US covers the following areas:

• Food storage container market sizing

• Food storage container market forecast

• Food storage container market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Addis Housewares Ltd., AJ Stuart and Co. Ltd., ARAVEN SL, Berry Global Group Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co., Carlisle Companies Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., The Oneida Group Inc., and The Vollrath Co. LLC. Also, the food storage container market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

