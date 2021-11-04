The Global Remote Input Output Modules Market is expected to grow by $ 826.12 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Input Output Modules Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793528/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the remote input-output modules market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in investments in smart grids and the proliferation of IoT-based remote I/O modules in process and discrete automation. In addition, rise in investments in smart grids is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The remote input-output modules market analysis includes controller type segment and geographic landscape.



The remote input-output modules market is segmented as below:

By Controller type

• PLC-based remote I/O modules

• DCS-based remote I/O modules

• Industrial PC-based remote I/O modules



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased use of open-source software for programming remote I/O modulesas one of the prime reasons driving the remote input-output modules market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on remote input-output modules market covers the following areas:

• Remote input-output modules market sizing

• Remote input-output modules market forecast

• Remote input-output modules market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remote input-output modules market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the remote input-output modules market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

