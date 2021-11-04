Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces EVgo as First Partner in Charging Solutions Ecosystem

EVgo first partner in ELMS’ plan to build out charging ecosystem catered to various EV fleet customer use cases

ELMS and EVgo plan to offer innovative benefits to ELMS vehicle owners charging on EVgo’s public network



TROY, Mich., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW), a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, and EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and operator of the nation’s largest public fast charging network for EVs, today announced a partnership that combines best-in-class charging solutions with zero-emissions commercial EVs.

EVgo is the first charging solutions company to partner with ELMS, which plans to build out a charging ecosystem that supports different fleet customer use cases. The companies are working together to deliver EVgo’s charging solutions to ELMS’ Urban Delivery commercial EV fleets, which will support lower total cost of ownership and continuity of fleet operations.

ELMS and EVgo are developing a preferred fleet charging program to support ELMS’ commercial EVs as they reach customers. This bundled turnkey offering from EVgo targets large scale deployments of its charging solutions for ELMS customers adopting fleet electrification. The solution offering includes transition planning, hardware procurement, infrastructure deployment, software and networking, operations and maintenance, and systems integration.

“EVgo is thrilled to partner with Electric Last Mile Solutions to deliver customized charging solutions to ELMS fleet customers going electric,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer, EVgo. “Working together through partnerships like this one is the best way to bring the benefits of fleet electrification to more segments, from last mile package delivery to campus use cases and more.”

EVgo and ELMS share a commitment to maximizing operational performance in a sustainable manner. EVgo can ensure that customers get the most out of their vehicles whether they need Level 2 and DC fast charging solutions at their depots, or dedicated charging hubs away from base. Customers who purchase ELMS vehicles will be able to take advantage of EVgo’s public charging network of more than 800 nationwide locations.

“It is imperative that our commercial EV customers have a charging capability aligned and integrated into their workflow so their vehicles experience zero unplanned downtime,” said Jonathan Ballon, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, ELMS. “EVgo’s fleet portfolio and growing nationwide presence of public Level 2 and DC fast charging makes them an ideal partner to deliver on our shared customers’ expectations as they build out their EV fleets.”

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The Company expects to begin production of its second vehicle, the Class 3 Urban Utility EV, in the second half of 2022. ELMS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

