Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - DuPont, Nitto Denko, Koch Separation Solutions, Toray Industries, SUEZ

The RO membrane market was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.06%.
The increasing need for treated water and efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for the RO membrane and components market. Stringent government regulations have led to the use of RO membrane technology.
The bargaining power of buyers is high as customers are always looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements. In addition, customers prefer vendors who deliver value-added services. This, in turn, has motivated companies in the industry to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Middle East & Africa: With the rising demand for clean water and low desalination costs, the demand to replace older amenities with energy-efficient processes is also increasing. This is contributing to the demand for membrane technology in the region.
North America: Increasing environmental concerns towards managing wastewater on account of growing water pollution would boost the adoption of RO membranes in the region.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key global RO membrane and component market vendors are DuPont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, Toray Industries, and SUEZ.
Customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the market to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- There are various challenges in wastewater management in developing countries, which can be overcome by appropriate planning and policy implementation. This provides great opportunities to the RO membrane industry.
- In desalination applications, the demand for RO membrane systems is expected to witness an exponential growth rate. The GCC region holds the largest desalination market globally, generating about 4 million cubic meters of water each day.
Key Vendors
- DuPont
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Toray Industries
- SUEZ
Other Prominent Vendors
- LG Chem
- LANXESS
- Toyobo
- Theway Membranes
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Membranium
- MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions
- Permionics
- Pall Corporation
- Alfa Laval
- Applied Membranes
- AXEON Water Technologies
- Hunan Keensen Technology
- Osmotech Membranes
- Vontron Membrane Technology
- Watts
- Ion Exchange
- Membracon
- Parker Hannifin
- Merck
