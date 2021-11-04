Vera Bradley Collaborates With Peanuts to Release the Brand’s First-Ever Snoopy-Themed Holiday Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced its first-ever collaboration with beloved brand Peanuts on a new Snoopy-themed holiday collection. The Vera Bradley + Peanuts collection features three limited-edition patterns – “Ski Slope Snoopy,” “Snoopy Fair Isle” and “Ski Jump Snoopy” – and is available now in all Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, in select Vera Bradley Factory locations and online at verabradley.com.



The Vera Bradley + Peanuts collection, offered in the brand’s newest Recycled Cotton fabrication, features Snoopy and his pal Woodstock enjoying wintry weather at a colorful vintage ski resort. Hand-drawn elements and plenty of paisleys in a palette of jewel tones complete the pattern with signature Vera Bradley style.

“At Vera Bradley, we love helping our customers make the holiday season bright and cheerful, and what better way than with the whimsy and nostalgia of a holiday collection featuring Peanuts’ coolest beagle, Snoopy himself! We are delighted to team up with Peanuts on this collection and hope it brings joy to both Vera Bradley fans and Peanuts enthusiasts alike,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President.

“A key part of our fashion and apparel strategy at Peanuts is to collaborate with brands that showcase Charles Schulz’s characters in new and imaginative ways. Vera Bradley has designed a Peanuts collection that is sure to get fans of all ages excited for the holiday season,” said Liz Brinkley, Vice President, Fashion Collaborations and Softlines, Peanuts Worldwide.

The Vera Bradley + Peanuts collection is available in best-selling silhouettes like the Plush Throw Blanket, Vera Tote and Large Duffel, alongside brand-new styles created exclusively for the collaboration – including a line of cozy sleepwear for the entire family. The collection’s 71 total styles range in price from $14.95 to $150. Follow @verabradley for updates and visit www.verabradley.com/peanuts to learn more.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT PEANUTS

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

