NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



NETSOL management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-0789

International Dial-In: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of NETSOL’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 25, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13724399

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

investors@netsoltech.com