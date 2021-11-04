New openings: Holiday Pop-up locations of DAVIDsTEA near you!

English French

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that it is back in key Canadian locations for the holidays! To kick-start the festive season, the brand has deployed six holiday-themed pop-up shops at select locations across the country, bringing holiday cheer and reconnecting with new and past customers, until December 31st.

Eager to expand its local presence this holiday season, DAVIDsTEA pop-up shops will feature some of its best-sellers and most popular holiday favourites. The pop-ups will provide tea lovers with the distinctive DAVIDsTEA experience, and allow shoppers to choose from an easy grab-and-go selection of festive kits, cozy hardgoods and holiday inspired pre-packed teas. DAVIDsTEA’s exclusive and highly sought-after 24 Days of Tea will also be available, while quantities last. Pop-up shop customers will have the ability to chat with onsite Tea Guides who will be able to assist those looking for a wider selection of teas and accessories by completing the shopping experience online, and will enjoy free shipping.

“A lot has changed over the past few years, and we’re just so excited to have the opportunity to reconnect with even more of our loyal customers in-person and beyond our 18 Canadian flagship stores. That’s what the holidays are all about,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We are keen to fulfill the gifting needs of our loyal customers, and DAVIDsTEA holiday pop-ups are the perfect outlet for all holiday shoppers, whether you are looking for holiday gifts or just stocking up on tea,” she added.

DAVIDsTEA’s festive holiday pop-ups can be found at the following locations, from November 2nd to December 31st, with limited quantities of sought-after holiday collections available:

Montreal Eaton Centre (Montreal, QC)

Laurier Québec (Quebec City, QC)

Place Rosemère (Rosemère, QC)

Bayshore Shopping Centre (Ottawa, ON)

Southgate Centre (Edmonton, AB)

Coquitlam Centre (Coquitlam, BC)

DAVIDsTEA’s complete offering will continue to be available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers, or in-store at one of DAVIDsTEA’s 18 flagship locations across Canada.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

