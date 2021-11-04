Brixton Metals provides an update on the Hog Heaven Copper-Gold-Silver Project, Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce an update on the Hog Heaven Project which is currently being operated under a definitive earn-in JV Agreement with Ivanhoe Electric Inc.[1], a privately-owned mineral exploration and development company led by Chairman and CEO, Robert Friedland (see news release dated March 2nd, 2021). The Hog Heaven Project is a high sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver project with porphyry potential and historical production located in the state of Montana, USA.



Highlights

Completed a 14,500-meter re-logging program of current and historic drill core

Re-sampled approximately 2,600 pulp samples from historic drill holes at Flathead Mine and Ole Hill (assays pending)

Collected 337 soil samples and additional rock chip samples

Confirmed and updated geological mapping across the district

A 3D induced polarization (IP) survey along with a ground gravity survey was conducted over the entire project

Completed a Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment (ESA)

Since the beginning of their work program in early 2021, Ivanhoe Electric has been focusing their work campaign on re-logging and sampling of the well-preserved historic drill core with the goal of re-classifying the historic mineral resources to NI 43-101 compliant standards. Additionally, geophysical surveys have been completed to assist with identifying additional zones of high-grade mineralization, as well as porphyry-style mineralization, throughout the district.

Click here for Figure 1. Brixton Metals Mineral Claim Holdings Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Fig-1-03112021.jpg

Click here for Figure 2. Hog Heaven Project Location Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Fig-2-03112021.png



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are encouraged to see the progress the team at Ivanhoe Electric has been able to complete in such a short period of time. We look forward to seeing the results of the on-going scoping study along with potential new discoveries that have been outlined with the new detailed sampling and advanced geophysical surveys that were carried out across the district.”



About the Hog Heaven Cu-Ag-Au Project – Montana, USA

The Hog Heaven Cu-Au-Ag Project is an advanced stage exploration property, which historically produced high-grade silver, gold, and copper. Between 1913 and 1975, Anaconda Copper Mining and lessees produced 6.7Moz Ag, 3,000 oz Au, 23M lbs Pb, and 0.6M lbs Cu from 0.23Mt of Direct Ship Ore, grading 29 opt Ag. The road accessible property is located in Flathead County, 55 miles south-southwest of the town of Kalispell, northwestern Montana, USA.

On March 2, 2021, Brixton and HPX signed a USD$44.5 million definitive agreement for an 11 year earn-in joint venture on the Hog Heaven Project to earn 75 percent. The HPX agreement was assigned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.



Qualified Person



Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., Chairman, CEO and Director of the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: The Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., see March 2, 2021 news release). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

[1] On April 30, 2021, High Power Exploration Inc. (“HPX”), transferred its rights and assets, including assigning the Hog Heaven Earn-In Agreement, to its affiliate company, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. under a contribution agreement.

