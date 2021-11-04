Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.’s Net Promoter Score® Increases to 55

MADISON, Conn., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Software Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in healthcare communications, recently revealed the results of their 2021 Net Promoter Score survey, a measure of customer experience and satisfaction. The company’s Net Promoter Score continues to surpass benchmark averages in the health insurance and software industries, increasing to 55 since the last distribution in 2020.



“Our clients are a vital part of Clarity’s continued growth,” said Steve Mongelli, President & CEO, Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. “We want to ensure we’re listening to their feedback to make ongoing improvements. In addition to our annual NPS® survey, we send out interim surveys twice per month to gather more immediate feedback as clients complete specific milestones. It’s our goal to provide exceptional customer service, at all times, no exceptions, and these surveys allow us to do that.”

The Net Promoter Score survey is sent to Clarity’s clients with a single question, “On a scale from 0-10, how likely are you to recommend Clarity to a friend or colleague?” The Net Promoter Score gauges a customer’s satisfaction and loyalty to the product or brand with an index that ranges from -100 to 100.

A benchmark report published by NICE Satmetrix evaluated the average NPS for 23 industries in 2021. In the “Software & Apps” category, the average NPS was 41 and in “Health Insurance” the average score was 27. Clarity Software Solutions achieved a Net Promoter Score of 55.

In addition to the NPS question, clients can also share feedback. One client wrote, “Clarity is not just a vendor, they are a true partner!” Clarity will continue to actively monitor client satisfaction and use their feedback to better understand the company’s overall performance.

About Clarity Software Solutions, Inc.

Clarity Software Solutions, Inc. provides technology-driving healthcare engagement through multimodal communications. As an industry leader, Clarity assists clients to optimize customer relationships by enhancing flexibility and control over the management and delivery of their communications. Clarity is headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, serving various healthcare organizations throughout the country. With their Accelerate Member Engagement offering, consultative services are provided to enhance welcome and plan lifecycle correspondence, driving increased participation in member activities and benefits. Clarity’s custom solutions are built within secure web-based technology, are easy to use and allow a single communication to be published to any media type - print, web, mobile, or email. For more information, visit clarityssi.com.

U.S. Consumer 2021 Net Promoter Score Benchmarks. Retrieved September 12, 2021 from https://www.satmetrix.com/infographic/2021-us-consumer-benchmarks/.