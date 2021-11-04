CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund Closes Q3 at Milestone $2 Billion Total Managed Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CION Investments ("CION"), a leading manager of alternative investment solutions for individual investors, reports that the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund ("CADC" or the "Fund") has reached the $2 billion mark in total managed assets after strong inflows of approximately $290 million in the third quarter.

Mark Gatto, co-CEO of CION Ares Management, LLC, the Fund's advisor, commented, "We think that the recent strength of private credit bolsters a growing conviction that income alternatives have a place as a permanent part of an investor portfolio. Incorporating private credit into a traditional 60/40 allocation can potentially increase diversification and help investors reach their long-term goals."

CADC creates a diversified portfolio by combining directly originated illiquid credits and liquid investments to seek superior risk-adjusted returns in a continuously offered interval fund structure. The Fund employs a dynamic asset allocation framework that enables the advisor to respond to changing market environments with both aggressive and defensive strategies.

Mark continued, "CADC's unique strategy of bringing assets from across the credit spectrum together in one dynamically allocated investment has the potential to deliver enhanced yield and diversification benefits. The inflows this year increased dramatically each quarter, delivering record numbers. Our extensive distribution network, from RIAs to wirehouses and IBDs, is focused on the demands of the individual investor to create truly modern portfolios that can compete in a rapidly evolving environment."

ABOUT CION INVESTMENTS

CION Investments is a leading manager of alternative investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $1.8 billion in assets, and also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $2.0 billion in assets.

For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $282 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "may," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," and variations of these words and similar expressions, including references to assumptions, forecasts of future results, shareholder diversification, institutional research coverage and availability and access to capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. CADC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to conform the statements to actual results or changes in its expectations.

