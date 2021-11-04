Clean Earth Launches Orbit, a New Point-Of-Sale Software Designed to Make Regulatory Compliance Easier for Customers

New, proprietary point-of-sale (POS) software has a focus on providing real-time data to customers.

Initial rollout supports retail customers, with plans for roll-out to manufacturing customers early next year.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth , a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announced today the launch of its Orbit Service Software, a new, proprietary internal point-of-sale (POS) system developed by Clean Earth that will help Clean Earth drivers better service customers across a variety of industries.

Today’s launch is the first phase of the Orbit service software rollout and will include several customer service enhancements over the previous system. These enhancements will allow customers to prepare regulatory compliant labeling and markings such as unique container IDs and laser shipping documents and will provide enhanced reporting and analytics solutions.

The Orbit service software also places a focus on real-time data exchange from the on- site technician to the Clean Earth customer through the software’s customer portal. By generating one-page service summary reports at the completion of every service, Clean Earth is able to share real-time service results – a rarity in the industry.

“We’re raising the bar on customer experience with the launch of Clean Earth’s Orbit service software,” said David Stanton, Clean Earth President. “We built this software to fulfill our sincere desire to provide high-quality service, every time. As we have engaged our customers, they have made it clear that quality of service, as well as regulatory compliance, is a significant factor in selecting their service provider. By supplying real- time data to our customers, this software improves efficiencies, creates a higher-quality of service and helps to minimize our customers’ carbon footprint as well as our own.”

Clean Earth has begun rolling out the Orbit service software to its retail customers and hopes to make it available to the rest of the Clean Earth customer base in 2022.

Clean Earth’s transportation team services a wide variety of customers across the country. All Clean Earth drivers are required to complete extensive Department of Transportation (DOT) training in the hazardous waste industry, including a 40-hour HAZWOPER course as well as in-depth security, labeling and load segregation, and PPE trainings.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non- hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .