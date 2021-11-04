ActivePro Rehab Partners and Twin Boro Physical Therapy Announce New South Jersey Partnership With Breakthru Physical Therapy + Fitness

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ActivePro Rehab Partners today announced a joint partnership with Camden and Burlington County-based Breakthru Physical Therapy + Fitness (www.breakthruptfitness.com) to expand quality physical therapy offerings to Southern New Jersey residents.

Breakthru Physical Therapy, co-founded by doctors Jodi Goldman and Lance Knaub, operates five locations throughout South Jersey. Breakthru Physical Therapy has been voted South Jersey's Best Physical Therapy for eight straight years. Breakthru has been nationally recognized and named the #1 practice in the nation by ADVANCE Healthcare Network, a leading publisher of news and information for healthcare professionals since 1985.

Breakthru Physical Therapy provides superior patient care by building 1:1 patient-provider relationships, offering personalized guidance to fitness and wellness, and providing an unmatched patron experience.

As part of the partnership, ActivePro will work to expand the award-winning Breakthru Physical Therapy & Fitness platform throughout South New Jersey, with the goal of growing the platform from five locations to 15-20 in the next three to five years.

"Breakthru has become a provider that patients can trust in the communities we've served over the past 15+ years," said Knaub. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with ActivePro Rehab Partners, an organization that is positively shaping the way physical therapy patients across New Jersey receive care."

Breakthru Physical Therapy + Fitness prides itself on their individual specialty programs, and access to highly skilled clinicians that are dedicated to patient success. ActivePro Rehab Partners will provide infrastructure support and capital for growth and expansion.

"Breakthru Physical Therapy + Fitness has always provided a strong commitment to its employees and their individual growth and development," said Goldman "Growing our Breakthru platform throughout Southern New Jersey will give our loyal and dedicated employees more opportunities.

ActivePro Rehab Partners has a proven history of accelerating growth and expansion by bringing talented physical therapists together and providing opportunities for partners to maximize their full potential. ActivePro currently manages Twin Boro Physical Therapy (www.twinboro.com) and its partner companies.

"It takes a special kind of organization and a whole lot of help to facilitate the growth and expansion Breakthru is poised to take on," said CEO Nate Steltz. "ActivePro Rehab Partners has the tools, resources, and access we need to expand the Breakthru platform and continue to provide award-winning care to patients who deserve it. I'm thrilled to announce this partnership and can't wait to see what's next."

For more information about how your physical therapy practice can join the ActivePro Rehab Partners network, visit https://www.activeprorehab.com/get-started/.

Twin Boro Physical Therapy partnered with an affiliate of The Beekman Group in August 2019 to accelerate clinic growth within the state of New Jersey and beyond via acquisition and de novo expansion. Since then, the business has taken a balanced approach, broadening the scale of its platform while preserving the distinct culture built by Twin Boro Physical Therapy over its 42-year history. ActivePro Rehab Partners was formed in early 2021 to foster and develop a portfolio of brands to benefit from industry-wide best practices and further grow a network of clinics through a blended partnership and acquisition model in its pursuit to build one of the best physical and occupational therapy groups in the region.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, which focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The Beekman Group partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy to build exceptional companies. Since the firm's inception, The Beekman Group has raised over $800 million of equity and manages $1.0+ billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

