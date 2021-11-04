Enphase Energy and NexGen Construction Expand Partnership with Battery Storage Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that NexGen Construction, a Southern California-based contracting service company that specializes in the design build of solar energy systems for residential customers, is continuing to grow its business due to the rapid expansion of battery storage systems and is using exclusively Enphase products.



NexGen Construction, a new Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, has seen increased interest in home battery systems over the past several years as power shutoffs become more frequent and energy prices continue to rise. Homeowners are seeking energy systems with Enphase IQ Batteries as smart, reliable, and safe solutions to keep the lights on, while giving them greater control over their energy future.

“Our customers are increasingly looking to achieve a sense of independence by breaking away from having to rely exclusively on traditional utility power,” said Eric Helgeson, president of NexGen Construction. “We have been offering Enphase products exclusively to our customers since 2009 because of Enphase Energy’s dedicated focus on customer service and quality products. We’re excited to continue growing this partnership as we deploy more battery storage systems, offering our customers and their families the ultimate peace of mind.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safer operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid from the app. The Enphase IQ Battery offers over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“We are pleased to have NexGen Construction as a valued Platinum installer. Eric and his team have showcased an extraordinary dedication to customers through high attention to detail when designing, installing, and supporting the highest quality products and services throughout the entire customer journey,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “NexGen Construction is using Enphase Energy Systems, powered by our high-quality IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, to build out and support complete home energy management solutions in the region.”

Platinum partners with Enphase have the longest track record of exclusively installing Enphase products, while delivering exceptional quality and earning the highest customer satisfaction scores. For more information about NexGen Construction, please visit their website, and to learn more about Enphase products, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NexGen Construction

NexGen Construction, an expert neighborhood solar installer serving a 10 mile radius around Los Alamitos, CA, is the local community’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar & battery systems, service panel upgrades, roof repairs and accessories. When it comes to your home, honesty counts. For more information, visit Solar Installer Los Alamitos, Solar Installation Los Alamitos and Nextdoor.

