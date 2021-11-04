OOOOO to convert 20,000 sq ft warehouse into interactive video hub in Manchester, UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile video commerce platform, is pleased to announce that it has started construction at their recently leased 20,000 square foot commercial space in Manchester, United Kingdom.



The new studio complex in Trafford park will be ready in two phases, starting December 2021 and February 2022. The company also has opened another 5,000 sq ft studio in Manchester which is already operational with an additional studio in Camden Market, London which is already live

When complete, OOOOO's headquarters in Trafford Park, Manchester will be an interactive filming hub, a stage designed for creating over 100 live shows per day for clients across a wild variety of sets and themed spaces. OOOOO's current clients include JD Sports, Look Fantastic, Boohoo, and Tiktok.

"We spent months looking for our company HQ. This is a space for clients to gather and explore creative concepts around how they express their brand through video. It is a space to study data in real time as you create content. It is also a place where we can train clients in this new form of commerce, so that they are able to take these skills back to their company. Within the studio, we have an abundance of sets for content creation and the ability to customize for clients as they need.” stated Tom Judge, COO of OOOOO.

"Our vision is that this space will become a genuine alternative to retail stores. Instead of having many shops on highstreets, we propose to have access to branded space here where you can broadcast your products and services in real time, backed by data. We believe this is a much more efficient way to reach consumers and convert sales. Our clients are hungry for new ways to connect to consumers, but do not necessarily have the space, people, or equipment to create such engaging video content. We believe this space will take away this stress as we offer "Live as a Service" to clients and partners as well as offer an ecosystem to meet industry peers and the creator community,” commented Sam Jones, CEO of OOOOO.

UBS are estimating that 80,000 retail stores will shut across the US by 2026. That assumes e-commerce sales rise to represent 27% of total retail sales, up from 18% today (Source: CNBC). Sam Jones further commented: “There is much commentary that the retail industry is collapsing, but we believe it just needs to be reimagined using new technology. The best presenters on video commerce tend to be charismatic people from the traditional retail industry who have a good work ethic, know products, and are strong communicators. We expect to bring many such retail workers to operate from our studios and embrace this new form of commerce”.

OOOOO has appointed Manchester based interior designer and place maker Sheila Bird Studio to help complete the project. "The new studio is a celebration of technology shopping passion and desire. We are super proud to be involved with something so revolutionary. It’s been an inspiration working with Sam and the rest of the team at OOOOO", stated Atul Bansal, Founder and Co-owner at Sheila Bird.

Please see the images below of the proposed floor plan and illustration of the Manchester studio

The studio is set over several floors and has many spaces for themed live broadcasts

A glimpse at the studio design in Manchester, UK

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and have offices and studios in the UK and China.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $305 billion this year according to Forbes. OOOOO are focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers and entrepreneurs to embrace the fast-growing live stream economy with its unique interactive video commerce application available for iOS and Android. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +400,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across the fashion, sport, beauty and wellness industries.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Tom Judge, Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations tom@ooooo.com 416.842.9003 investors@ooooo.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that OOOOO expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “will”, “believes”, “intends” “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of OOOOO’s management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of OOOOO or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding: growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: those relating to potential disruptions to product delivery; failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of financing (as necessary);; and other risk factors described in our Filing Statement which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and OOOOO undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Source : OOOOO