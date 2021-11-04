Arrival Aims to Transform Fleet Servicing with Global Service Network Program

The Program will enable a repair and maintenance network for its Van and Bus customers that utilizes the company’s in-house developed digital Service Platform



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Arrival has announced a Service Network Program that will use the company’s digital Service Platform to train and certify any technician to service its vehicles. The Service Platform uses the data from Arrival’s vehicles and proprietary algorithms to enable existing service providers to repair and maintain its electric Vans and Buses. This will utilize existing networks of technicians and workshops, ensuring scalable coverage while helping maintenance and repair companies transition to electric vehicles.

Arrival has established four initial partners in the U.S.: Amerit Fleet Solutions, Bridgestone Retail Operations, NAPA AUTO PARTS, and Valvoline. The four initial partners in the EU are ARC Europe Group, Kwik Fit, Rivus Fleet Solutions and ZF.

Together these partners will help form the Arrival Service Network, with more than 21,000 workshops and 60,000 mobile service units across the two markets ensuring exceptional service to Arrival customers.

Powered by Arrival’s Service Platform, partners will have access to repair and maintenance documentation, in person and online training, predictive and automated diagnostics, and the distribution of spare parts.

“We’re aiming to fundamentally change the way that maintenance, service and repair is performed using in-house software to create a next generation experience for our customers,” said Serge Sulgin, CEO of Arrival Solutions. “The Arrival Service Platform will provide a marketplace to connect EV users with skilled and certified service providers, giving them an end-to-end solution for the newest and most advanced products in their fleet and allowing us to scale our service network quickly and on-demand to meet our customers wherever they are. It will also give our partners the opportunity to upskill their workforce for the future of mobility.”

How it works

The Service Platform starts at the vehicle level, where on board sensors and embedded software constantly analyze the state of the vehicle and its components. This vehicle specific information is maintained in the cloud, creating a real-time picture of the vehicle that allows Arrival to remotely determine which component needs service, rather than requiring technicians to manually diagnose an issue in the field. This remote capability is augmented by predictive models that aim to identify issues before they even occur.

The Platform then takes into account all the operations that are required to repair a vehicle based on the data received and builds an optimized work package determined by the criticality of the issue, the parts needed, the skill levels of the technician required and any additional supporting material needed. Customers will either be presented with scheduling options or an automatic selection based on their predefined criteria, and the Platform will orchestrate the coming together of resources to perform the repair.

If the technician encounters an unexpected issue, Arrival Service Engineers located strategically across markets remain on standby to provide remote support via chat and live sessions using smart glasses, or in-person if needed. To ensure customer satisfaction, the Platform carefully manages the people by delivering training, certification, and technical support directly to the technicians and helping them stay up to date. Automatic warranty authorization and easy job documentation further support the technician through the entire process and minimise any paperwork required.

This new approach to servicing vehicles will ensure consistent, convenient access for customers through established and respected operators. Arrival will continue to add partners to the Network as production ramps up.

US Service Partner Quotes:

“Arrival is an electric vehicle leader, and we’re looking forward to supporting their customers by offering service and support programs across the US,” said Amerit’s CEO Dan Williams. “With over 1500 trained and certified technicians across the country, and our customized approach to service programs, Amerit is ideally suited to rapidly scale maintenance and repair services to Arrival customers.”

“With more than 2,200 retail stores nationwide, the service network of Bridgestone Retail Operations is extensive,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations. “We are proud to partner with Arrival to offer their customers complete tire and automotive service as we expand and evolve our offering to include next-generation electric vehicles.”

“We are thrilled for NAPA to kick off our partnership with Arrival in the U.S. and participate in this innovative approach to aftermarket service and repairs,” said Paul Donahue, Chairman and CEO of Genuine Parts Company. “Our partnership is an excellent example of the many exciting opportunities presented by emerging automotive technologies such as electric vehicles. Through our U.S. network of more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare Centers, and thousands more globally, we are well-positioned to provide Arrival’s customers with effective service solutions.”

“Valvoline’s quick, easy, trusted approach to vehicle maintenance is the perfect complement to Arrival’s mission to create a ‘radical impact’ in cities across the nation,” said Heidi Matheys, Chief Marketing & Transformation Officer of Valvoline. “Our nearly 1,500 service centers across the U.S. offer exceptional service that will quickly and efficiently meet the needs of Arrival’s clients. We are thrilled to see the Valvoline-Arrival partnership come to fruition.”

EU Service Partner Quotes:

“ARC Europe is developing a pan-European electric service network to prepare a smooth transition towards electric mobility and to power up user electric journey experience,” said Suneil Walia, International Business Manager for ARC. “Leveraging on our expertise in the electric field, we are currently in advanced discussions with Arrival to put in place a tailored mobility partnership to assist their customers and grant them peace of mind.”

“Kwik Fit is delighted to be working with Arrival in the capacity of garage network support in both the UK and Netherlands,” said Dan Joyce, UK Fleet Director, Kwik Fit LTD. “It is our purpose to keep our customers safe on the road and provide peace of mind motoring. The strategic partnership with Arrival underlines our desire to provide innovative solutions to a broader base of customers, namely within the electric vehicle space. We have invested heavily in technician development and network capability in recent years, we are excited to see how the partnership can support this area further.”

Thomas Maerz, Chief Development Officer of Rivus Fleet Solutions commented: "We are excited to be a preferred partner for Arrival. We believe Arrival will be a strong player in the LCV space, with a compelling and unique offering. Our customers are eager to hear about new vehicles that are available and suitable. The customers we fleet manage, some of the largest critical fleets in the UK, are moving to EVs at a rapid pace, therefore we are already the market and thought leaders in electric vehicles. We are excited to be asked to support Arrival as they launch their new zero emissions products."

ZF Friedrichshafen AG’s leading aftermarket and fleet solutions portfolio is built on its strong brands; Lemförder, Sachs, TRW and WABCO. A broad product and service offering, advanced connectivity solutions for digital mobility management and a global service network, support and enhance the performance and efficiency of all vehicle types throughout their life cycle. The company’s aftermarket organization is both an architect and pacesetter for the Next Generation Aftermarket and the preferred partner for fleet and aftermarket customers worldwide.

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit’s trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverages a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Our team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs to over 165,000 vehicles to improve clients’ fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit’s comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit ameritfleetsolutions.com.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States – including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations also are part of BSRO. BSRO is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

About Genuine Parts Company and NAPA AUTO PARTS

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is the sole member of NAPA, an organization founded in 1925 to meet the growing need for an auto parts distribution system. Today, there are nearly 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores in the U.S. supported by a nationwide network of distribution centers and more than 560,000 available parts, accessories and supplies. The NAPA network extends to more than 17,000 NAPA AutoCare and AutoCare Collision Centers across the U.S. With a reputation for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA AUTO PARTS serves automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world’s first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline’s solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world’s No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

About ARC Europe Group

ARC Europe Group is the largest supplier of B2B roadside assistance services in Europe with an outstanding network in more than 40 European countries. The Group represents its own subsidiaries in France, Poland, Russia and Greece, and its shareholders, which are the major automobile clubs in Europe: ADAC, The AA, ANWB, ACI, OEAMTC, RACE, TCB & TCS. The Group entered new fields of activities, with the ambition to sustain the electrical shift, delivering mobility solutions and connected services enlarging its geographical scope.

About Kwik Fit

Kwik Fit is the UK’s largest fast fit network, operating 700 centres across the UK including Northern Ireland; in addition to the UK presence, Kwik Fit operates over 180 locations in the Netherlands. In 2021 Kwik Fit celebrated it’s 50th year in business, a period that has seen Kwik Fit mature from a single location in Edinburgh to the market leading solution for fast fit automotive repair.

About Rivus

Rivus provides award winning fleet management through the full life cycle of vehicles. Utilising their approved national network of garages, incorporating their own workshops and mobile technicians, Rivus ensures that fleets are kept safe and compliant, while delivering cost-effective vehicle availability. Rivus has made huge investments into their garage network, to safely service and maintain electric vehicles, and developing their Electric Vehicles as a Service (EVaaS) proposition. EVaaS is Rivus’ single service provision for everything EV. EVaaS exists to help customers navigate the transition to EV.

About ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility. In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported sales of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

